Palestinian shot dead after Israeli policeman stabbed

A Palestinian stabbed and wounded an Israeli policeman in Jerusalem's Old City on Sunday and was then killed when officers fired at him,.

A police representative said the 19-year-old walked up to two officers who were stationed at one of the ates of the walled Old City, "pulled out a knife and stabbed one of them".

A second police officer was injured in the incident, and both were removed "for medical treatment", police said.

Other policemen near by "responded by firing at him and neutralised the terrorist."

Two officers were lightly wounded, police said, one by the stabbing and one during the police gunfire. A photo distributed by the police showed a knife on the ground next to a bloodstain.

Palestinian officials did not immediately comment.

Lone wolf knife attacks against Israeli security forces are common in the Old City and the occupied West Bank.

The Bab Huta Gate where the attack occurred leads to the Al Aqsa Mosque, Islam's third-holiest site, where violence erupted last May after Israeli police stormed the compound in response to worshippers throwing rocks and explosives.

Israel captured East Jerusalem, including the Old City, in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed it in a move not recognised internationally. Peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians, who want it as a capital of a future state, broke down in 2014. – Reporting by agencies