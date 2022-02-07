Killing ISIS head made 'world safer’ Israel's Bennett tells Biden

The US raid that killed ISIS leader Muhammad Al Mawla made the world "a safer place" Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told US President Joe Biden in a call that discussed regional developments and Iran's military activity as well as its nuclear programme.

Al Mawla, also known as Abu Ibrahim Al Hashimi Al Qurayshi, was killed in north-west Syria last week in a US special forces raid.

"The world is now a safer place thanks to the courageous operation of the US forces,” the Israeli leader's office quoted Mr Bennett as saying.

Israel has previously raised concerns about US-led efforts to revive the 2015 international nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

The deal unravelled after President Donald Trump withdrew from it in 2018. Israel objected to the initial deal and believes any attempts to restore it will not include sufficient safeguards to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapons capability.

The Israelis also say any deal should address Iranian military activity across the region as well as its development of long-range missiles capable of striking Israel.

Mr Biden reiterated his “full support for replenishing Israel’s Iron Dome” defence system, the White House said. The system designed to intercept and destroy short-range rockets is in need of restocking after last year’s 11-day war with Hamas in Gaza.

The two leaders also discussed concerns at Ukraine-Russia border, AP reported. Biden administration officials on Sunday gave a warning again that a Russian invasion at the border could come soon, though they remain hopeful the Kremlin will de-escalate the situation through diplomatic means.

Israel closely watching Iran talks

Mr Bennett said earlier on Sunday Israel was closely watching world powers’ negotiations with Iran in Vienna, but restated his position that Israel is not bound by any agreement reached by them.

Israel has repeatedly threatened to strike Iran if it believes it is necessary to halt the country’s nuclear programme. Iran says its nuclear projects are for peaceful purposes only.

“Anyone who thinks such an agreement will increase stability is wrong,” Mr Bennett told his Cabinet. “Israel reserves its right to act in any case, with or without an agreement.”

The White House said Mr Biden told Mr Bennett that he planned to visit Israel later this year.