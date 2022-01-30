Sudan's military hints at rejecting UN effort to end political crisis

Sudan’s military-led government has said the UN special envoy to the country should be a “facilitator and not a mediator”.

The second-in-command in the military regime, Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo made the remarks amid efforts to launch a national dialogue to end the country’s political crisis.

A UN mission led by special envoy Volker Perthes began consultations this month with Sudan’s political stakeholders as a prelude to a national dialogue on the crisis that followed a military takeover in October.

The country’s democratic transition, which began after the 2019 overthrow of autocrat Omar Al Bashir’s regime, has been derailed.

The ruling Sovereign Council led by army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan has welcomed the UN initiative, but there have been signs in recent days that he and his associates may have had a change of heart.

Last week, the council was briefed by the acting foreign minister on what an official council statement said was the inappropriate conduct of unnamed foreign diplomatic missions in Khartoum.

The statement accused the diplomatic missions of meddling in the country’s domestic affairs.

Anti-UN protest

Last week, thousands of pro-military protesters gathered outside the UN mission in Khartoum to call for Mr Perthes’s expulsion and an end to what they called UN interference in Sudan’s affairs. Police did not intervene.

The comments on Saturday night by Gen Dagalo, deputy head of the Sovereign Council and the leader of a government-sanctioned militia, appeared to be the latest signal of the military’s rejection of the UN role.

“The head of the Unitams [UN Integrated Transition Mission in Sudan] should be a facilitator and not a mediator,” said Gen Dagalo. He said the council was not shunning the international community, but “rejects interference in (Sudan’s) domestic affairs".

Gen Al Burhan has promised free elections next year, but the military's actions have drawn strong condemnation from the UN and western powers and led to mass street protests that have been met with deadly force by security forces.

Protesters marching against military rule in Khartoum on January 24, 2021. Reuters

Nearly 80 protesters have been killed and close to 3,000 have been injured. The UN and the US have demanded that the use of live ammunition be stopped and called for an independent investigation into the killings.

Both the US and the UN have voiced support for the pro-democracy movement, saying it represents the Sudanese people’s aspirations.

On Sunday, protesters planned to march on the Republican Palace in central Khartoum. Authorities closed several Nile bridges in an effort to prevent large gatherings in the centre of the capital.