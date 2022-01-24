Iran nuclear deal unlikely while Tehran holds US citizens, says special envoy

US special envoy for Iran Robert Malley said on Sunday that a deal with Iran is unlikely unless four US citizens detained in the country are released.

"They are separate and we are pursuing both of them. But I will say it is very hard for us to imagine getting back into the nuclear deal while four innocent Americans are being held hostage by Iran," Mr Malley told Reuters from Vienna.

"So, even as we are conducting talks with Iran indirectly on the nuclear file, we are conducting, again indirectly, discussions with them to ensure the release of our hostages."

Indirect talks over Iran's nuclear programme between Tehran and the US have been continuing in Vienna, with Russia, China, France, Germany, the UK and the EU taking part.

Iran and the US have both been out of compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) since former US president Donald Trump pulled his country out of the deal and reimposed sanctions on Tehran, breaching the original deal.

Progress on the talks has been slow so far but there has been growing optimism surrounding the possibility of a deal being made. Asked if Iran and the US might negotiate directly, Mr Malley said: "We have heard nothing to that effect. We would welcome it."

Russia's ambassador in Vienna met with Iran's top negotiator Ali Bagheri on Sunday to go over notes from the last week of meetings. Mr Bagheri also met with the EU's Enrique Mora before the broader session at the Palais Coburg in Vienna.

While no formal deadline has been set, negotiators have indicated that talks could end over the next couple of weeks.