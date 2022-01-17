Sudan protests: authorities launch major security operation

Thousands of soldiers, police and allied militiamen fanned out across Sudan’s capital Khartoum on Monday in anticipation of a new round of anti-military demonstrations by supporters of the country’s powerful pro-democracy movement.

The rallies are taking place as UN mediators press ahead with stakeholder consultations as a prelude to round-table negotiations that could produce a deal to end Sudan’s political crisis, which was sparked by an October 25 military coup that derailed the country democratic transition.

The three major pro-democracy groups – the Forces of Freedom and Change, the Sudanese Professionals Association and the Resistance Committees – say they are willing to engage with the UN-sponsored process but will not have any dealings with the military, whose withdrawal from politics must be included in any negotiated end of the crisis.

The three groups were behind the uprising that toppled Omar Al Bashir’s regime in 2019 and have again taken the lead in the current anti-military movement.

In a break with past tactics, authorities left all Nile bridges open on Monday except for one on the Blue Nile that connects Khartoum with Bahri. The bridge leads directly to the Nile-side Republican Palace.

Sudanese anti-military protesters in Khartoum on January 13, 2022. AFP

Authorities have also blocked all roads leading to the palace and the headquarters of the armed forces in central Khartoum.

Organisers of Sunday’s rallies have instructed participants to march peacefully to the palace and to avoid provoking security forces. However, the decision is expected to draw a violent response from security forces.

The Interior Ministry said a senior police officer on duty during the last round of rallies on Thursday was stabbed to death by protesters in what was the first casualty from among the security forces in about three months of unrest.

The circumstances in which the officer was killed remain unclear, with the pro-democracy movement having repeatedly issued warnings that the military were trying to question the peacefulness of the protesters to undermine the popular support they wield.

At least 64 protesters have been killed and more than 2,000 wounded since the October 25 coup.