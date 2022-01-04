Pilots killed in Israeli military helicopter crash

Two pilots died when a navy helicopter crashed late on Monday, the Israeli military has said.

The helicopter was conducting a training flight off the Mediterranean coast when it crashed near Israel's northern city of Haifa.

A third crew member, an aerial observer, was moderately injured and taken to hospital, the military said early on Tuesday.

“After extensive resuscitation efforts, the two pilots were declared dead," it said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

The chief of the Israeli Air Force has ordered immediate suspension of all training flights and the use of helicopters from the same array of the doomed aircraft.

Families of the pilots have been notified, the military said.