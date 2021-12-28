Iran nuclear talks spur cautious optimism in Vienna

Talks over Iran's nuclear programme resumed on Tuesday with a meeting at the Coburg palace in Vienna.

Iran's chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani told the meeting that his delegation was fully prepared to engage and advance the talks.

After the meeting, Mr Bagheri Kani told reporters that “all sides have agreed that there is a good framework to work off of in this eighth round of talks”.

He said talks would continue on Tuesday morning and include a discussion on the guarantees around lifting sanctions.

Following negotiations over general sanctions, Mr Bagheri Kani said, talks would shift to discussing the financial and banking sanctions.

He said the acceptance of Iran's suggestions about the guarantees by the other parties at the plenary was a promising sign and indicated that the lifting of sanctions was seriously on the agenda.

Mr Bagheri Kani said that if an agreement is reached between all parties, the US – as the country that unilaterally withdrew from the deal – would have to first lift sanctions and Iran would reverse its enrichment based on the measures set out in the original Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Former president Donald Trump withdrew the US from the nuclear accord in 2018 and imposed sanctions on Iran.

Russia's permanent ambassador to Vienna also expressed optimism about the latest round of talks. Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on Twitter that “the participants held businesslike and result-orientated discussions. In particular, they agreed to intensify the drafting process in order to achieve an agreement ASAP”.

All sides have indicated that diplomacy will eventually run out if no agreement is made. Talks on the nuclear deal began between the EU, US and Iran during the Rouhani administration, however they were put on pause for a while due to Iran's election of a new hardliner president.

Enrique Mora, the EU's deputy secretary general, has said this new round of talks will be paused on Thursday and resume again after the new year on Monday morning in hopes of keeping momentum.

On Monday morning, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said the new round of talks would be focused on the issue of lifting sanctions.

“The most important thing for us is to reach a point where we can verify that Iranian oil will be sold easily and without any limits, that the money for this oil will be transferred in foreign currency to Iranian bank accounts and that we will be able to benefit from all the revenue,” he said.