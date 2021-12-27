Saudi celebrity Areej Al Abdullah found dead at her Cairo home

Young Saudi actress and motivational speaker Areej Al Abdullah was found dead in her Cairo home on Monday, police said.

Al Abdullah, 24, was reportedly found by her maid, who arrived for work in the morning to find her still in bed, not breathing.

She quickly alerted officials and the case was immediately referred to the country's prosecutor-general, who ordered a post mortem examination.

Forensic experts determined that the cause of death was a pulmonary embolism.

Investigations showed she had been in poor health of late, and that she had spent time in hospital before being released after her condition improved last week.

Born in Riyadh, Al Abdullah is one of Saudi Arabia’s most recognisable celebrities, with more than 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

A motivational speaker with a budding acting career, she was well known for her interest in fashion and for her views on women’s rights.