Iran will not accept obligations beyond original deal, says Foreign Minister

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday that Iran would not accept any obligations that would go beyond the original nuclear deal with world powers.

Mr Amirabdollahian discussed the deal and other regional issues in a phone call with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

He said sanctions would have to be lifted for Iran to halt nuclear enrichment that is a concern for western parties to the talks.

“We seek a good agreement with good faith and active initiative,” Mr Amirabdollahian is reported to have told Mr Guterres.

Iran has repeatedly called for the removal of sanctions that were put in place by President Trump after he withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The phone call comes a day after Iran came to an agreement with the UN's nuclear watchdog to reinstall cameras at its Karaj nuclear plant.

Mr Amirabdollahian said that following condemnation by IAEA chief Rafael Grossi of a June sabotage that destroyed the camera's at Karaj, allegedly carried out by Israel, Iran would allow cameras in good faith.

The agreement between the IAEA and Iran has brought new optimism to talks in Vienna seeking to bring Iran and the US back to the 2015 agreement.

Iran's chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, wrote on Twitter late on Wednesday that the past few days had shown progress was possible.

He said: “Talks continue intensively, both by experts and top negotiators. Today I exchanged views with heads of delegations of UK, France, Germany, China, and the EU. Our experts also continue working on tests. The last few days showed if everyone engages seriously, progress is possible.”

Russia's representative in Vienna wrote n the social media platform that he had met the US special envoy to Iran Rob Malley to discuss possible ways forward in Vienna.