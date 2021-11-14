Saif Al Qaddafi registers as candidate in Libya's presidential elections

The son of former dictator Muammar Qaddafi is wanted by the International Criminal Court

Nada AlTaher
Nov 14, 2021

Saif Al Qaddafi submitted his nomination on Sunday to run in Libya's December 24 presidential elections.

The High National Election Commission confirmed to The National Mr Al Qaddafi's candidature.

Appearing in tan clothing and traditional headdress, with a long, grey beard, the son of Libya’s ousted dictator Muammar Qaddafi arrived at the commission's branch office in Libya's south-west city of Sabha, 10 years after his father was killed.

Candidate registrations opened on November 9 and will end on November 26, the commission has said.

Mr Al Qaddafi is a divisive figure wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes against humanity perpetrated during the 2011 protests.

The unrest led to a military intervention by Nato, his father's removal from power and ultimate death following an ambush by rebel fighters.

Saif Al Qaddafi was released from detention in 2017 after militias captured him in November 2011. Since then, he has only rarely made public appearances and in October, told the New York Times of his plans for a political comeback.

Updated: November 14th 2021, 11:22 AM
Breaking newsLibya
