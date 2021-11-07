Libyan government rejects foreign minister suspension by Presidency Council

Tension mounted after Libya's Presidency Council suspended the country’s foreign minister and barred her from travelling abroad.

The country's government rejected the announcement, saying the council had “no legal right” to make the decision and vowing she would carry out her duties as normal.

Najla Mangoush, Libya's first female foreign minister, had been suspended for "administrative breaches", a council representative said. A document circulating on social media said Ms Mangoush was suspended for carrying out foreign policy without co-ordinating with the council.

The council confirmed the authenticity of the document on Saturday.

But Libya’s transitional Government of National Unity issued a statement early on Sunday rejecting the council's decision and praising the minister's efforts.

The statement, issued on the government's Facebook page, said the Presidency Council has "no legal right to appoint or cancel the appointment of members of the executive authority, suspend them or investigate them." It said those powers were exclusive to the prime minister.

The Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, a UN-selected assembly that set a road map for peace in Libya, chose a three-man Presidency Council headed by Mohamed Menfi.

Disagreement over the council's suspension of the foreign minister is likely to increase friction between Libya's rival factions as they try to work together after years of conflict.