Sudan's banks and schools stay shut as thousands of troops are posted

Sudan’s military rulers have reopened the capital’s Nile bridges but thousands of troops and allied militiamen remained stationed throughout Khartoum on Monday in anticipation of more protests against the October 25 takeover.

The internet has remained cut off since the takeover, while telephone services, disconnected during Saturday’s mass protests, have been mostly restored. Shops, banks, government offices, schools and universities remain closed as part of a civil disobedience campaign that entered its second week on Monday.

Sudan's army chief, Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, who has relieved several officials from their posts since the takeover, fired the country's chief prosecutor on Sunday.

Read More Sudan: UN chief Guterres urges army to reverse takeover after civilian protests

Doctors, teachers, pharmacists and civil aviation employees are among professional unions on indefinite strike since last week.

Pedestrians and motorists had been prevented by soldiers from crossing the bridges connecting the city’s three boroughs — Khartoum, umm Durman and Khartoum Bahary — in a bid to stifle mass protests.

It did not stop hundreds of thousands taking to the streets in Khartoum and across Sudan to decry the takeover and demand a return to the transition to democratic rule.

Sudan's top army general and leader of the takeover Abdel Fattah Al Burhan. AFP

At least three people were shot dead by soldiers in Saturday’s protests, with more than 100 injured. The deaths took to 12 the number of protesters who have died since last Monday’s takeover. The number of injured now stands close to 300.

Gen Al Burhan has dismissed the civilian-led government, arrested ministers, politicians and important activists and dissolved a joint civilian-military council that operated as a collective presidency and was chaired by Gen Al Burhan.

He announced an indefinite state of emergency, sacked provincial governors and suspended the work of a commission mandated with dismantling the legacy of dictator Omar Al Bashir, who was topped in April 2019.

Gen Al Burhan, a one-time Al Bashir favourite, sacked at least six ambassadors to vital foreign capitals, along with the heads of the official news agency and state television.

The military takeover, said Gen Al Burhan, saved the country from civil war, a claim he has not backed up.

A Sudanese protester in Khartoum's twin city of Umm Durman. AFP

The takeover has sparked daily protests, with demonstrators and soldiers fighting pitched street battles. The protesters pelt the soldiers with rocks, burn tyres and block streets with large slabs of concrete, while the military responds with teargas, rubber bullets, live rounds and beatings.

One week on and there appears to be no end in sight for the stand-off between civilians and the military. The generals are not showing any signs of reversing their course and allowing the transition to democratic rule to proceed.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Sunday called on the Sudanese military to reverse their takeover of the country. Military leaders, he said, should take heed of Saturday’s protests.

“Time to go back to the legitimate constitutional arrangements,” he wrote on Twitter, referring to a power-sharing deal that established joint military-civilian rule after the removal of Al Bashir and his government in 2019.

We witnessed in #Sudan on Saturday the courage of so many people who peacefully protested military rule. The military should take heed. Time to go back to the legitimate constitutional arrangements. Reports of violence are alarming & perpetrators must be brought to justice. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 30, 2021

Volker Perthes, UN envoy for Sudan, on Sunday said he met toppled Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who has been under house arrest in the capital since Tuesday after spending a day held in a military barracks.

“We discussed options for mediation and the way forward for Sudan. I will continue these efforts with other Sudanese stakeholders,” Mr Perthes said.