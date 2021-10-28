Sudan's military steps up crackdown with arrests and sackings

Sudan's military, led by Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, pressed ahead with a campaign of arrests and sackings on Thursday, rounding up key activists, firing ambassadors in western capitals and forcing employees of the official news agency out of their offices.

The moves come as the international community responded to the coup by intensifying calls for the return of the transition to democratic rule, release of politicians and suspension of aid to the impoverished nation.

Sudanese youths confront security forces as tear gas is fired to disperse protesters in the capital, Khartoum. AFP

The military coup derailed the transition to democratic rule two and a half years after a popular uprising forced the military to oust dictator Omar Al Bashir. The generals and the pro-democracy alliance behind the uprising signed a power-sharing deal under which a military-civilian government was created in August 2019.

Gen Al Burhan dissolved the civilian-led government, first detaining Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in a military facility and later placing him under house arrest. His Cabinet ministers are being detained at an unknown location along with civilian members of the Sovereign Council the general had chaired since 2019.

He also declared a state of emergency and vowed to appoint a government of technocrats to run Sudan under the military’s control until elections in July 2023.

Arbitrary arrests

After Monday’s takeover, residents of Sudan’s capital described scenes of security forces beating protesters with whips and sticks, arbitrary arrests and intrusive checks of pedestrians and cars.

In the Khartoum district of Burri, a hotbed of dissent since the 2018-2019 anti-Al Bashir revolt, hundreds of protesters fought street battles with security forces on Wednesday night, with youths pelting them with rocks and the soldiers responding with tear gas and rubber bullets.

Sudanese protesters use bricks to barricade a street in Khartoum during demonstrations against the military takeover. AFP

Similar clashes took place in the north of the capital, as security forces moved to dismantle street barricades set up by protesters.

Pickup trucks with armed men in civilian clothes and ski masks roamed the capital, stopping to run random identity checks on pedestrians, particularly youths, and demanding to be shown the content of their mobile phones.

Those found to have video footage or photos of clashes on their phones were beaten and detained, residents said.

The soldiers and plainclothes security men have also been beating youths with sticks and lashing them with whips as they patrol the streets. Women and children have not been spared, according to the residents.

Late on Wednesday, the information ministry, which is loyal to Mr Hamdok’s government, said security forces were stepping up their effort to control the capital, where street protests first broke out on Monday in response to the coup.

“Neighbourhoods and streets have been blockaded by armoured vehicles and men carrying rifles,” the ministry said.

Also on Wednesday, security forces stormed the offices of the official Sudan News Agency in central Khartoum, sending everyone in the building home. No reason was immediately known for their action.

The security forces also stormed Khartoum University’s halls of residence looking for protesters. Video clips posted online purported to show students bleeding after soldiers had beaten them with sticks.

Soldiers have been stopping cars to search them and check their occupants. Pedestrians crossing Nile bridges linking the capital’s three boroughs — Khartoum, Bahari and Umm Durman — are subject to stricter searches and are asked about their destination and the reason for leaving home.

Residents who venture out are moving cautiously, seeking to avoid the soldiers or being spotted by the masked men in the pickup vehicles.

Protests spread to the cities of Atbara, north of Khartoum, Port Sudan in the east on the Red Sea and Wad Madani, south of the capital. However, the military’s blocking of the internet since Monday appears to have hampered efforts to mobilise and coordinate street protests, leaving neighbourhood resistance committees with the task of local organisation.

Sudanese demonstrators during a protest against the military takeover, in Atbara, Sudan. Reuters

In what may be a test of the resistance’s strength in the face of the military, the Association of Professionals’ Unions, which was at the forefront of the 2018-2019 uprising, has called for a “march of millions” on Saturday.

A huge turnout like that of October 21 when hundreds of thousands took to the streets to support the government, could be a game changer in the struggle between the military and the pro-democracy movement in the Afro-Arab country.

The military authorities have meanwhile continued to sack officials who expressed opposition to the coup. These included Sudan’s ambassadors to Geneva, Brussels, Washington, Beijing and Paris, who were fired on Wednesday.

Ali Al Gindi, Sudan’s ambassador to Switzerland and representative at the UN European headquarters in Geneva, said his dismissal was illegal and unconstitutional.

“I will not obey it and will fight it through all legal means until the legitimate government is restored,” he said.

The authorities also sacked the head of the Civil Aviation authority, Ibrahim Adlan, just hours after he announced that Khartoum’s only international airport had reopened after a three-day closure. The head of state television was also fired.

The civil disobedience called for by the Forces of Freedom and Change, the alliance that served as a power base for Mr Hamdok’s government, is steadily gaining steam.

Pilots of the national airline, Sudan Airways, and two other local airlines on Wednesday joined teachers, doctors, pharmacists and central bank employees in their strike.

Schools, universities, banks and government offices are closed. Most retail outlets are closed, except for small shops and bakeries in residential neighbourhoods.

International pressure

International pressure is mounting on the military to step aside and allow the transition to resume.

The African Union suspended Sudan’s membership in retaliation for the coup.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken signalled Washington’s readiness to step up pressure on the military. He tweeted on Wednesday that he had called his Sudanese counterpart, Mariam Al Mahdi, to “discuss how the US can best support the Sudanese people’s call for a return to civilian-led transition to democracy”.

Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam Al Mahdi. Getty.

The US has already paused $700 million in aid to Sudan, which was relying on Washington to help it secure forgiveness for $50 billion in foreign debt.

The World Bank said it was putting aid on hold, a major blow to a country that was just emerging from nearly three decades of isolation under Al Bashir.

The European Union has threatened to follow Washington’s lead.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, meanwhile, spoke to Mr Hamdok on Wednesday night, assuring him of the group’s support for a civilian-led transition.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday the prime minister was “not free” and confined to his residence, after Volker Perthes, the UN's Special Representative for Sudan, met Mr Hamdok and Gen Al Burhan.

A joint statement by the US, EU, Britain and other nations emphasised their continued recognition of the “Prime Minister and his Cabinet as the constitutional leaders of the transitional government".

The UN Security Council, however, has struggled to agree to a joint statement on Sudan's crisis, with Russia reportedly opposing a strong condemnation of the coup.