Sudan braces for mass demonstrations in support of civilian-led government

Khartoum was braced on Thursday for mass demonstrations by supporters of the civilian-led government in a month-long stand-off with its military partners over issues including Sudan's transition to democratic rule.

The demonstrations in the capital were called by the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC), a pro-democracy alliance that operates as the power base or political sponsor of the government led by Abdalla Hamdok, a career UN economist in office since August 2019.

The streets of the Sudanese capital were deserted just hours before the scheduled 1 pm start of the demonstration. Most stores were shuttered and there was little traffic on the streets. The roads leading to the military headquarters close to the city’s downtown area were sealed off.

The US has warned that its support for Sudan could be at risk if its transition to civilian rule is impeded, a clear message to the military not to attempt to seize power or interfere with the shift to democratic rule.

“If the transition is interrupted, if one side or the other in this [civilian-military] partnership tries to prevail, then the US support for all of these issues, including debt relief, will be in question,” US special envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman told The National on Wednesday.

This year, the US has provided nearly $337 million to support Sudan's cash-strapped transitional government.

The FFC is made up of professional and trade unions as well as political parties and rebel groups. It was the main force behind months of deadly street protests in 2018 and 2019 that prompted the military to remove longtime autocrat Omar Al Bashir in April 2019.

Relations between the military and the FFC-backed government have been fraught with tension since a failed coup attempt last month, with both sides publicising their differences for the first time. Their bitter quarrel quickly turned into a mudslinging match, with the military and their supporters openly calling for Mr Hamdok’s government to step down.

The FFC demands include handing over to a civilian the leadership of the Sovereignty Council, a body that in theory operates as a collective presidency and is currently chaired by a general, de-facto head of state Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan.

General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, Sudan's de facto president since August 2019.

Also on the list is the restructuring of the military to purge it of Al Bashir loyalists and absorb paramilitary groups into its ranks. Intelligence and security agencies, the FFC says, should be placed under the direct supervision of the government, not the generals as the case now.

Thursday’s demonstrations are a serious escalation in the continuing trial of wills between the two sides, with an outbreak of violence between supporters of each side a realistic possibility.

Several hundred supporters of the military are camped out beside the republican palace in central Khartoum, placing them within sight of the FFC supporters as they march through the city.

A press statement by Sudan’s acting chief prosecutor, Mubarak Mahmoud Othman, said a total of 40 investigating judges would be deployed across Khartoum on Thursday as first-hand witnesses to any breaches of security or attacks by either side.

Separately, the national police command said in a statement that it planned a major deployment in Khartoum and other major cities to secure the demonstrations and ensure the safety of public and private property.

“The police will act under the rule of law and will implement it objectively and without bias,” it said.

The demonstrations take place only days after a small group of military supporters attempted to break into the Cabinet offices as it was holding an emergency meeting. Police used tear gas and batons to disperse the crowd and later sealed off the area with barbed wire and barricades to prevent a repeat.

The crisis has been described by Mr Hamdok as the “worst and most dangerous” Sudan has faced since Al Bashir’s ousting, a categorisation that appears to be shared by the US, which is sending Mr Feltman to Khartoum later this week for the second time in less than a month.

“My trip will just reinforce the strong US support for the Sudanese transition, but also make it clear that our continued support depends on that transition moving forward,” Mr Feltman said. “We want to see what we can do to support the forward momentum, the forward progress.”

After Al Bashir's fall, Washington removed Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism and helped Khartoum in its talks with the International Monetary Fund, granting the African nation $50 billion in debt relief and $2.4bn in funding last June.

“We encourage the demonstrators to be peaceful and remind them of the strong US support for Sudan’s transition to achieve freedom, peace and justice,” the American embassy in Khartoum said in a statement.

“Freedom, peace and justice” was the most chanted slogan in the 2018-19 anti-Al Bashir uprising.

Sudan, a vast and underdeveloped Afro-Arab nation of some 40 million people, is no stranger to rivalry between civilian politicians and the military, whose generals had attempted to seize power at least two dozen times since independence in 1956. Of these, three ushered in long spells of military rule in 1958-1964, 1969-1985 and 1989-2019.

The consequences of another military takeover, whether directly or through proxies, would plunge Sudan back into the pariah state status it had for most of Al Bashir’s 29 years in power, denying the country the foreign assistance it desperately needs and risking international sanctions.