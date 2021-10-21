Israel to allow Covid-vaccinated foreign tourists to enter from November

Tourists who are vaccinated against Covid-19 will be able to enter Israel from next month, the government said on Thursday, further easing curbs on foreign arrivals imposed when the pandemic broke out.

A joint plan between the tourism and health ministries and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will allow the admission of foreigners who received vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Sinopharm and others as of November 1.

The plan is subject to Cabinet approval and “will be updated in accordance with developments and the discovery of new variants”, the joint statement said.

Israel's borders have largely been closed to foreigners since March 2020. It has in recent months allowed in small groups of vaccinated tourists and first-degree relatives of Israelis.

The tourism ministry has been pushing hard to allow all vaccinated tourists to enter. Israel's economy is open with the exception of the battered tourism sector.

Group tourism will be permitted as long as the group members stay in a "capsule", meaning they limit exposure to others and do not visit high-risk areas.

Visitors to Israel will be required to take a daily antigen test or a PCR test every two days for 14 days from the day of entry into Israel.

The health ministry has advised caution given the possibility of new coronavirus variants.