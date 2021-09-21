Sudan coup attempt contained, says ruling council

Sudan foiled an attempted coup on Tuesday, state media quoted a member of the ruling sovereign council as saying.

Early in the morning, state radio and television interrupted usual programming to broadcast patriotic songs as hundreds of troops backed by tanks were deployed in the streets of the capital Khartoum.

Sovereign council spokesman Mohammed El Faky Suleiman urged the Sudanese to “rise up and defend your country and the transition” in a Facebook post.

He said that the situation had been contained and that suspects would shortly be interrogated. He said the army would issue a statement shortly.

A senior government source told AFP the plotters had attempted to take over the state media building but “they failed".

The building, in Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman, has routinely been the first target of the two dozen or more coup attempts since independence in 1956.

Troops and tanks briefly closed the White Nile bridge linking Khartoum and Omdurman, where the headquarters of the army's Armour Corps is located.

A Sudanese military source told The National that a general in the armoured brigade had planned to enter the state media building to broadcast an announcement of a coup but was prevented by other elements in the military.

There were few other details of the incident and the Sudanese military source said it comes after months of rumours about a planned coup.

“Such rumours are being recycled every now and then to destabilise the state building,” the military source said.

Sudan's military ousted and detained long-time autocrat Omar Al Bashir in April 2019 after months of street protests against his 29-year rule.

Sudan's minister of religious affairs, Nasredeen Mofreh Ahmed, suggested in a statement that Al Bashir loyalists were behind the coup attempt.

"The enemies of the country and the glorious revolution are trying to abort this great national project," he said in a statement, alluding to the country's transition to democratic rule.

"But we will, just as the revolutionary forces will, remain alive; and the attempts of the corrupt remnants of the vanished regime will be to no avail."