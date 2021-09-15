Fewer Covid-19 cases in Middle East but situation is fragile, says WHO

Iran, which has the highest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the region, has experienced a decline recently with increased vaccination. Photo: AFP

Most countries in the region have seen a decline in the overall number of coronavirus cases and deaths in recent weeks, the World Health Organisation said on Wednesday.

“Thankfully we have observed a decline this week and last week, compared with the previous one,” said Dr Ahmed Al Mandhari, the WHO regional director for the Eastern Mediterranean, at an online briefing.

Cases declined by 16 per cent and deaths by 8 per cent in the WHO's Eastern Mediterranean region, which comprises 21 countries and the occupied Palestinian territories – with a population of nearly 679 million people.

But Dr Al Mandhari warned that “the situation remains fragile and unpredictable”.

Five members of the region – Egypt, the Palestinian territory, Somalia, Syria and Yemen – are currently reporting surges in Covid cases and deaths.

The Eastern Mediterranean region has reported a total of more than 15 million confirmed Covid-19 cases and over 278,000 deaths.

Variants of concern, low adherence to public health measures and insufficient vaccination coverage due to limited distribution capacities are all challenges that continue to plague the region, said Dr Al Mandhari.

“There are no shortcuts. We can break the chain of Covid-19 transmission only when we apply all available measures at once,” he said.

There are four main variants of concern circulating across the region – Alpha, Beta, Delta and Gamma.

The highly contagious Delta variant, which has been detected in 163 countries worldwide, is in at least 16 countries in the region, the WHO has said.

Nine countries in the region will not meet the WHO global target of vaccinating 10 per cent of the population by the end of this month, Dr Al Mandhari said.

The WHO has set further vaccination targets of 40 per cent by the end of this year and 70 per cent by mid-2022.

Globally, almost 90 per cent of high-income countries have now reached the 10 per cent target, and more than 70 per cent have reached the 40 per cent target. Not a single low-income country has reached the minimum target.

In the region, some countries have only vaccinated less than 1 per cent of their populations while others have reached 75 per cent, Dr Al Mandhari said.

WHO regional director Dr Ahmed Al Mandhari and regional emergency director Dr Richard Brennan. Photo: WHO

Dr Richard Brennan, WHO regional emergency director for the Eastern Mediterranean, said countries should refrain from offering booster shots in the interest of vaccine equity.

“Given the shortage of vaccines and the fact that some of the most vulnerable people in lower income countries have not been vaccinated, we’re asking that the third doses not be administered at this stage and that the available vaccines be equitably distributed,” Dr Brennan said.

The region has so far received about 51 million Covid-19 vaccine doses through the Covax programme for equitable distribution out of the 89 million doses allocated.

Iran, which has the highest number of cases and deaths in the region, received its fourth Covax shipment on Saturday, bringing the total to nearly 9.7 million doses.

The country of 85 million has reported a total of more than 5.3 million cases and over 115,000 deaths.

“The trend is showing a decrease in the last few days,” said Dr Syed Hussain, the WHO representative in Iran, at the briefing.

On Tuesday, the number of daily positive cases was 22,329, a decrease of 212 cases from the previous day.

The number of deaths was 408, a decline of 40.

Iran has fully vaccinated about 14 per cent of its population, reaching a daily vaccination rate of more than 1.2 million people.

It will be able to reach or surpass the WHO targets “if the current flow of vaccines from Covax and other sources is maintained”, Dr Hussain said.

The Iranian Food and Drug Administration has approved two locally produced vaccines for emergency use, COVIran Barekat and Pasteurcovac, and about half a million doses have been rolled out to the public.

But Dr Hussain said vaccination will not be enough to end the pandemic in Iran, noting that the country's five Covid-19 waves coincided with festivities, elections or religious gatherings.

"The community’s willingness to apply the public health measures needs to be much more enhanced and that will be the key to stop the circulation of the virus," Dr Hussain said.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

