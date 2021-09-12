Israeli warplanes bomb Gaza after rocket fire

Smoke billows following Israeli air strikes on Rafah in southern Gaza. AFP

Israel's military said it carried out air strikes in Gaza on Sunday in response to Palestinian rocket fire.

Fighter jets struck Hamas sites in the enclave after a rocket was fired towards Israel on Friday evening, the military said.

In response to the rocket fired from Gaza at Israel tonight, we just struck a Hamas machine gun post, storage site and military compound.



Hamas is responsible for all terrorist attacks emanating from Gaza. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 11, 2021

There were no reports of casualties.

Militants fired a rocket into Israel when two of six escaped Palestinian prisoners were apprehended on Friday and then again on Saturday, after two more fugitive inmates were caught.

Earlier on Friday, Hamas had called for “a day of rage” to protest against an Israeli crackdown on imprisoned Palestinians, but the day passed without major confrontation.

However, a Palestinian died in Jerusalem shortly after being shot by Israeli police in the Old City, where he had reportedly tried to stab officers.

Tension between Israel and the Palestinians has risen over the past week, after six Palestinians tunnelled out of Gilboa prison on Monday, setting off a manhunt across Israel and in the West Bank.

The escape exposed major flaws in Israel’s prison service and set off days of angry recriminations.

It also increased tension between Israel and the Palestinians, adding to a recent rise in cross-border violence that has tested the fragile truce which ended 11 days of fighting in May.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 Six Palestinians have escaped from Gilboa prison in northern Israel. Getty

MATCH INFO Austria 2

Hinteregger (53'), Schopf (69') Germany 1

Ozil (11')

MATCH INFO Austria 2

Hinteregger (53'), Schopf (69') Germany 1

Ozil (11')

MATCH INFO Austria 2

Hinteregger (53'), Schopf (69') Germany 1

Ozil (11')

MATCH INFO Austria 2

Hinteregger (53'), Schopf (69') Germany 1

Ozil (11')

MATCH INFO Austria 2

Hinteregger (53'), Schopf (69') Germany 1

Ozil (11')

MATCH INFO Austria 2

Hinteregger (53'), Schopf (69') Germany 1

Ozil (11')

MATCH INFO Austria 2

Hinteregger (53'), Schopf (69') Germany 1

Ozil (11')

MATCH INFO Austria 2

Hinteregger (53'), Schopf (69') Germany 1

Ozil (11')

MATCH INFO Austria 2

Hinteregger (53'), Schopf (69') Germany 1

Ozil (11')

MATCH INFO Austria 2

Hinteregger (53'), Schopf (69') Germany 1

Ozil (11')

MATCH INFO Austria 2

Hinteregger (53'), Schopf (69') Germany 1

Ozil (11')

MATCH INFO Austria 2

Hinteregger (53'), Schopf (69') Germany 1

Ozil (11')

MATCH INFO Austria 2

Hinteregger (53'), Schopf (69') Germany 1

Ozil (11')

MATCH INFO Austria 2

Hinteregger (53'), Schopf (69') Germany 1

Ozil (11')

MATCH INFO Austria 2

Hinteregger (53'), Schopf (69') Germany 1

Ozil (11')

MATCH INFO Austria 2

Hinteregger (53'), Schopf (69') Germany 1

Ozil (11')

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.