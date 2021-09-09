Jailed Tunisian MP Yassine Ayari goes on hunger strike

Yassine Ayari is said to be refusing food at Mornaguia prison where he is serving a two-month sentence. AFP

Yassine Ayari, the Tunisian MP jailed at the end of July in connection with an outstanding 2018 conviction in military court for Facebook posts critical of the army, launched a hunger strike on September 7, his party has said.

In a statement issued on their Facebook page, the Amal Movement said Mr Ayari was refusing food at Mornaguia prison where he is serving a two-month sentence after being denied parole.

Mr Ayari, an influential blogger during the 2011 revolution and an anti-corruption advocate, was one of the first MPs to face judicial repercussions for outstanding convictions after President Kais Saied revoked immunity for MPs shortly after he froze Parliament and assumed sole control of the country in late June.

The 2018 trial came after Mr Ayari called then-president Beji Caid Essebsi a “clown” in a Facebook post, and intimated he used the military to suppress the population. The Military Court of Appeal convicted Mr Ayari, who is a civilian, on charges of “defaming the army”.

In its statement, the Amal Movement said Mr Ayari was also protesting against “the involvement of military courts to stifle the voice of civilians”.

Mr Ayari, who was elected in 2017 as an independent representing Tunisians in Germany, did not serve his sentence because members of Parliament enjoyed prosecutorial immunity. Mr Saied revoked that immunity after assuming control and Mr Ayari was arrested on June 30.

Several other MPs have subsequently been arrested in connection with previous legal issues, although about a dozen others with outstanding charges remain free.

The Amal Movement said Mr Ayari considers his sentence a “serious violation of the freedom of expression” and that he “also calls to immediately drop all charges against him and believes there is a clear intention to prolong his imprisonment indefinitely”.

RESULTS Light Flyweight (48kg): Alua Balkibekova (KAZ) beat Gulasal Sultonalieva (UZB) by points 4-1. Flyweight (51kg): Nazym Kyzaibay (KAZ) beat Mary Kom (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (54kg): Dina Zholaman (KAZ) beat Sitora Shogdarova (UZB) 3-2. Featherweight (57kg): Sitora Turdibekova (UZB) beat Vladislava Kukhta (KAZ) 5-0. Lightweight (60kg): Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) beat Huswatun Hasanah (INA) KO round-1. Light Welterweight (64kg): Milana Safronova (KAZ) beat Lalbuatsaihi (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Valentina Khalzova (KAZ) beat Navbakhor Khamidova (UZB) 5-0 Middleweight (75kg): Pooja Rani (IND) beat Mavluda Movlonova (UZB) 5-0. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Farida Sholtay (KAZ) beat Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB) 5-0. Heavyweight (81+kg): Lazzat Kungeibayeva (KAZ) beat Anupama (IND) 3-2.

Price, base / as tested From Dh173,775 (base model)

Engine 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo, AWD

Power 249hp at 5,500rpm

Torque 365Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm

Gearbox Nine-speed auto

Fuel economy, combined 7.9L/100km

