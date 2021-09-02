Israel to investigate fatal shooting of Palestinian commuter

Mourners at the funeral of Palestinian Raed Jadallah, who was shot dead by Israeli forces, according to the health ministry, near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Reuters

The Israeli military said on Thursday it was investigating the fatal shooting of a Palestinian civilian in the occupied West Bank, who residents said was killed by soldiers while he was returning from work in Israel.

A military statement said troops operating on Wednesday near a motorway where Israeli vehicles had come under firebomb attack earlier in the week, had fired at a “suspect, who fled the area".

About 90 minutes later, “a civilian with a gunshot wound” arrived at an Israeli military checkpoint in critical condition and was treated by medical personnel, but died, the statement said.

Palestinian residents identified the deceased as a 39-year-old man who lives near the scene of the shooting. They said he was allowed to work legally in Israel and was on his way home when he was shot.

The man was named by Palestinian health officials as Raed Jadallah, a resident of Beit Ur Al Tahta near Ramallah. He was buried on Wednesday.

The Palestinian foreign ministry described the killing as a “heinous crime” and blamed the Israeli army for Jadallah’s death.

“They are catching us as if they are fishing,” Mohammad Jadallah, Raed’s uncle, said of his nephew’s killing. “This is not acceptable.”

Jadallah was born in Jerusalem and left behind four children, according to Palestinian television.

“The incident is under review, and is simultaneously being investigated by the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division,” the Israeli military said.

“The findings will be transferred to the Military Advocate General's Corps for examination.”

The West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, areas where Palestinians hope to create an independent state, were captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East War.

Violence has erupted often since US-sponsored peace talks broke down in 2014.

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It's e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay's Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online "easier, faster and smoother" via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout's "all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account" accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone's signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

Children who witnessed blood bath want to help others Aged just 11, Khulood Al Najjar's daughter, Nora, bravely attempted to fight off Philip Spence. Her finger was injured when she put her hand in between the claw hammer and her mother's head. As a vital witness, she was forced to relive the ordeal by police who needed to identify the attacker and ensure he was found guilty. Now aged 16, Nora has decided she wants to dedicate her career to helping other victims of crime. "It was very horrible for her. She saw her mum, dying, just next to her eyes. But now she just wants to go forward," said Khulood, speaking about how her eldest daughter was dealing with the trauma of the incident five years ago. "She is saying, 'mama, I want to be a lawyer, I want to help people achieve justice'." Khulood's youngest daughter, Fatima, was seven at the time of the attack and attempted to help paramedics responding to the incident. "Now she wants to be a maxillofacial doctor," Khulood said. "She said to me 'it is because a maxillofacial doctor returned your face, mama'. Now she wants to help people see themselves in the mirror again." Khulood's son, Saeed, was nine in 2014 and slept through the attack. While he did not witness the trauma, this made it more difficult for him to understand what had happened. He has ambitions to become an engineer.

