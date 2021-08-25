‘A parade of red flags’: what next for Tunisia after Kais Saied’s extension of power?

Politicians and experts have expressed concern about the situation in Tunisia a day after President Kais Said said that he would be indefinitely extending his sole control of the government.

Although Mr Saied enjoys considerable public support, many politicians are concerned about the lack of checks on the president’s power and where such an extension may lead.

Quote For the first time in the history of Tunisia, a legal and constitutional vacuum has occurred in this way Former cabinet director Reda Belhaj

Ennahda, the largest party in Tunisia’s Parliament, issued a statement of concern following Tuesday's announcement. It called for Mr Saied to “return to the democratic path” and affirmed “the adoption of dialogue as the only way to solve various problems”.

Since taking his exceptional measures on July 25, Mr Saied has become increasingly isolated. He has refused to meet with political parties and civil society organisations, regardless of whether they support his actions.

Monica Marks,an assistant professor of Middle East politics at NYU Abu Dhabi and a close watcher of Tunisia, says Mr Saied’s refusal to incorporate the country’s robust civil society into his decision-making process is only one concern in “a parade of red flags”.

“They point to a president who is not dialoguing, who is not inclusive,” she said.

In July, Mr Saied invoked an article in the constitution that gives the president exceptional powers in times of “imminent danger”.

The initial 30-day exceptional period ended on Tuesday, but without a constitutional court to review the decision, he extended it.

People are seen out shopping at the old city in Tunis

In a meeting with the minister of trade and export development, a video of which was published on the presidency Facebook page on Tuesday, Mr Saied defended his actions.

“Regarding the exceptional measures, they have been extended because of the imminent danger. It is a persistent danger. The existing political institutions, as they used to function, are a persistent threat to the state. The parliament itself is a threat to the state,” he said.

Sources close to the palace say it is possible he will extend his sole control of the government until the next election, scheduled for 2024.

Ridha Belhadj, the former Cabinet director under President Beji Caied Essebsi, told Shems FM that the extension was a complete departure from the constitution.

“For the first time in the history of Tunisia, a legal and constitutional vacuum has occurred in this way,” he said.

Many who support Mr Saied’s vision for the country still have concerns.

Lassaad Yacoubi, the Secretary General of Education for the powerful Tunisian General Labour Union, which supported Mr Saied’s consolidation early on, told state radio Wednesday he supports the president’s vision for political reform.

“I would be happy if the parliament were dissolved, if the constitution were suspended, if a new government composed of socially rooted non-technocrats who don’t belong to the previous order” were put in place, he said.

But Mr Yacoubi said he wants new elections to be held, and for them to include parties, a departure from Mr Saied who rejects the idea of parties.

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo Transmission: seven-speed PDK dual clutch automatic Power: 375bhp Torque: 520Nm Price: Dh332,800 On sale: now

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

Your rights as an employee The government has taken an increasingly tough line against companies that fail to pay employees on time. Three years ago, the Cabinet passed a decree allowing the government to halt the granting of work permits to companies with wage backlogs. The new measures passed by the Cabinet in 2016 were an update to the Wage Protection System, which is in place to track whether a company pays its employees on time or not. If wages are 10 days late, the new measures kick in and the company is alerted it is in breach of labour rules. If wages remain unpaid for a total of 16 days, the authorities can cancel work permits, effectively shutting off operations. Fines of up to Dh5,000 per unpaid employee follow after 60 days. Despite those measures, late payments remain an issue, particularly in the construction sector. Smaller contractors, such as electrical, plumbing and fit-out businesses, often blame the bigger companies that hire them for wages being late. The authorities have urged employees to report their companies at the labour ministry or Tawafuq service centres — there are 15 in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

if you go The flights Etihad and Emirates fly direct to Kolkata from Dh1,504 and Dh1,450 return including taxes, respectively. The flight takes four hours 30 minutes outbound and 5 hours 30 minute returning. The trains Numerous trains link Kolkata and Murshidabad but the daily early morning Hazarduari Express (3’ 52”) is the fastest and most convenient; this service also stops in Plassey. The return train departs Murshidabad late afternoon. Though just about feasible as a day trip, staying overnight is recommended. The hotels Mursidabad’s hotels are less than modest but Berhampore, 11km south, offers more accommodation and facilities (and the Hazarduari Express also pauses here). Try Hotel The Fame, with an array of rooms from doubles at Rs1,596/Dh90 to a ‘grand presidential suite’ at Rs7,854/Dh443.

