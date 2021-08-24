Tunisian President Saied extends suspension of parliament indefinitely

A file photo of Tunisian President Kais Saied taking the oath of office in October, 2019. Photo: Reuters

Tunisia's President Kais Saied extended until further notice the 30-day "exceptional period" initiated on July 25 to dismiss the government, freeze parliament and take sole control of the government, his office said on Tuesday.

He also extended an order lifting immunity for the country's lawmakers. He will address the Tunisian people in the coming days, the statement added, without providing further details.

The president has spent much of the last month out of sight of the public and refused communication with all but a select inner circle and a few key allies.

His decision is likely to have the support of the public, according to many Tunisia watchers. The constitutional court, responsible for reviewing such an extension, has yet to be formed, still six years after Tunisia's constitution was written.

Here's what Mr Saied has accomplished during his 30-day mandate — and what is left unfinished.

Health

Early in July, Tunisia was groaning under the weight of a deadly wave of the Delta variant that swept the country.

Daily positivity rates were over 35 per cent, and hospitals were filled to capacity as overworked medical staff struggled to save lives. A failed vaccine drive left thousands stranded in the heat without a jab and laid bare the ineptitude with which the government was handling the crisis.

Discontent with the health situation was one of the driving factors in the July 25 protests that spurred Mr Saied's consolidation.

Since taking full control of the government, Mr Saied initiated two successful mass vaccine campaigns that collectively inoculated more than a million people, or roughly 8 per cent of the country's population. He has also secured millions of vaccine doses from the UAE, the US and other donors.

The campaign, along with the easing of a nighttime curfew in the waning days of summer vacation, have garnered Mr Saied considerable praise and support.

Government

In addition to Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, Mr Saied dismissed several ministers in key cabinet positions, including the finance and health ministries, and has undertaken a complete overhaul of the Ministry of the Interior. He has yet to select his prime minister, although he has said in recent communications that he intends to do so imminently.

The president has installed caretaker figures to lead ministries in the interim, but does not have the power to make the appointments full and permanent, as ministers should be appointed by the PM, approved by the Parliament and sworn in by the president.

Mr Saied has also sacked and replaced several governors.

One of Mr Saied's core campaign promises was to root out corruption in politics and business. Shortly after his consolidation, he revoked immunity for members of parliament and has since allowed several MPs with outstanding legal issues to be arrested.

Economy

Though Covid helped fuel the protests that urged Mr Saied to assume sole control of the government, long-simmering discontent with the country's economic situation are at its core. Unemployment is high and the price of consumer goods is rising.

The economy shrank 8.2% last year, while a deficit of 11.5% drove public debt to 87% of gross domestic product according to the International Monetary Fund.

Shortly before Mr Saied's intervention, PM Mechichi and a delegation which included the governor of the Central Bank were negotiating a multi-billion dollar aid package with the IMF. Since July 25, those conversations have been paused, despite upcoming deadlines for Tunisia to pay back nearly $5 billion in loans.

In the first week of his mandate, Mr Saied called on businesses and pharmacies to lower prices and avoid panic that could lead to inflation. Many complied, but economists say such a position is unsustainable without clear economic policy to support it.

Though the palace has not confirmed a short list of candidates for prime minister, many speculate the presidents top picks include several economists and experts in international finance.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

UAE v Gibraltar What: International friendly When: 7pm kick off Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City Admission: Free Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

The biog Fatima Al Darmaki is an Emirati widow with three children She has received 46 certificates of appreciation and excellence throughout her career She won the 'ideal mother' category at the Minister of Interior Awards for Excellence Her favourite food is Harees, a slow-cooked porridge-like dish made from boiled wheat berries mixed with chicken

THE SPECS Engine: six-litre W12 twin-turbo Transmission: eight-speed dual clutch auto Power: 626bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh940,160 (plus VAT) On sale: Q1 2020

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

Earth under attack: Cosmic impacts throughout history - 4.5 billion years ago: Mars-sized object smashes into the newly-formed Earth, creating debris that coalesces to form the Moon - 66 million years ago: 10km-wide asteroid crashes into the Gulf of Mexico, wiping out over 70 per cent of living species – including the dinosaurs. - 50,000 years ago: 50m-wide iron meteor crashes in Arizona with the violence of 10 megatonne hydrogen bomb, creating the famous 1.2km-wide Barringer Crater - 1490: Meteor storm over Shansi Province, north-east China when large stones “fell like rain”, reportedly leading to thousands of deaths. - 1908: 100-metre meteor from the Taurid Complex explodes near the Tunguska river in Siberia with the force of 1,000 Hiroshima-type bombs, devastating 2,000 square kilometres of forest. - 1998: Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 breaks apart and crashes into Jupiter in series of impacts that would have annihilated life on Earth. -2013: 10,000-tonne meteor burns up over the southern Urals region of Russia, releasing a pressure blast and flash that left over 1600 people injured.

