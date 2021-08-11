Bahrain FM: Abraham Accords 'hold such potential for the region'

Abdullatif Al Zayani underlines the need for a two-state solution to the Palestine-Israel conflict

Abdullatif Al Zayani, speaking alongside German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, also underlined the importance of foreign fighters leaving Libya. AP

Jamie Prentis
Aug 11, 2021

Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani has welcomed Germany’s support for the Abraham Accords and the Middle East peace process.

Mr Al Zayani, speaking alongside his German counterpart Heiko Maas in Berlin on Wednesday, also underlined the importance of the withdrawal of foreign fighters from Libya and ensuring that Tunisia could have a prosperous and stable future.

Speaking at a press conference after meeting Mr Maas, Mr Al Zayani said they discussed the Middle East peace process, the need for a two-state solution to the Palestine-Israel conflict, and the Abraham Accords.

“I greatly welcomed Germany’s strong support for this process and for the accords themselves, which hold such potential for the region and beyond,” Mr Al Zayani said.

“Our two countries also share a commitment to fighting terrorism and extremism, and to protecting international shipping lanes.”

The Abraham Accords refer to the normalisation of relations with Israel by the UAE and Bahrain.

Mr Al Zayani also thanked the German government for hosting talks in Berlin on Libya. He renewed a call to support Libya's interim government and the importance of creating the necessary conditions for planned elections to go ahead in December.

The Bahraini minister said he hoped Europe would support Tunisia's push to fight corruption and end its political deadlock.

Updated: August 11th 2021, 4:37 PM
