Israel boosts diplomatic clout in Africa through regional bloc

An Israeli tourist arrives in Morocco after taking the first direct commercial flight from Israel on June 25. AFP

The African Union’s decision to grant observer status to Israel has raised the country’s clout on the continent and follows significant diplomatic developments, despite fierce objections from some capitals.

The move by the regional bloc last month was hailed as a “day of celebration” by Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, after nearly two decades of diplomacy.

It came months after the country established diplomatic ties with Morocco and Sudan. Decades earlier, Khartoum hosted a conference where Arab states vowed not to recognise Israel.

The US-backed normalisation deals are indicative of Israel’s broader strategy to seek global allies, particularly in the face of criticism from traditional partners in Europe over the treatment of Palestinians.

But while the AU’s decision was seen as a step towards further co-operation on everything from health to counter-terrorism, a handful of the 55 member states slammed the move.

“The government of South Africa is appalled at the unjust and unwarranted decision,” the country’s foreign ministry said.

“[It] is even more shocking in a year in which the oppressed people of Palestine were hounded by destructive bombardments,” it added, referring to the 11-day war with Gaza.

South Africa said member states were not consulted by the AU, which has so far refused to reconsider its decision.

Naomi Chazan, a political-science professor at Jerusalem’s Hebrew University, said Israel’s involvement with the AU is significant but does not make it immune from censure.

“When it did have observer status, that in itself did not prevent a fair number of criticisms of Israeli policy,” she said. Israel was an observer of the Organisation of African Unity, the AU’s predecessor, until it was disbanded in 2002.

But its involvement in the regional body could help Israel gain support on the international stage, said Galia Sabar of Tel Aviv University.

“If we look at international organisations, like the United Nations … Israel lost the votes of many European countries over the years,” said the African studies scholar.

“Here there is a new [relationship], or going back to old friends within the African continent and having their fingers vote in favour of Israel,” she said.

Alongside its policy of having its voice heard at the regional level, Israel has also been working on its bilateral ties.

This week, Mr Lapid will travel to Morocco as Israel’s new government cements the ties which were formalised in December.

More than 275,000 Moroccans have emigrated to Israel since the country was founded in 1948, the Central Bureau of Statistics reported.

“For Jews of Moroccan origin, it’s [their] roots. But they’re tangible and accessible now,” said Prof Chazan, who was a member of the Knesset for more than a decade.

Rabat closed its liaison office in Tel Aviv 20 years ago and, in the interim years, Israelis had to travel through third countries to visit Morocco.

Israel has been less vocal in recent months about its relations with Ethiopia, from where more than 93,000 people have emigrated since 1948.

Despite the sizeable community, Israel has held back on intervening publicly over the war in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region which erupted last year.

“There is almost silence on behalf of the world. With regard to Israel, I think that we’re joining this crowd of indifference, or who cares, it’s an internal war,” said Prof Sabar.

Addis Ababa is also in a dispute over a dam project with Sudan and Egypt, both of which have ties with Israel.

With the Ethiopian conflict off the agenda for Israel, the government is expected to instead focus on its new diplomatic ties and strengthening its relations at the regional level.

“It’s a great opportunity to change the balance, for Israelis to see the continent as a great potential for the development of the state of Israel,” said Prof Sabar. “We can import goods and knowledge from the continent and vice versa.”

THE SPECS Engine: Four-cylinder 2.5-litre Transmission: Seven-speed auto Power: 165hp Torque: 241Nm Price: Dh99,900 to Dh134,000 On sale: now

Anxiety and work stress major factors Anxiety, work stress and social isolation are all factors in the recogised rise in mental health problems. A study UAE Ministry of Health researchers published in the summer also cited struggles with weight and illnesses as major contributors. Its authors analysed a dozen separate UAE studies between 2007 and 2017. Prevalence was often higher in university students, women and in people on low incomes. One showed 28 per cent of female students at a Dubai university reported symptoms linked to depression. Another in Al Ain found 22.2 per cent of students had depressive symptoms - five times the global average. It said the country has made strides to address mental health problems but said: "Our review highlights the overall prevalence of depressive symptoms and depression, which may long have been overlooked." Prof Samir Al Adawi, of the department of behavioural medicine at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, who was not involved in the study but is a recognised expert in the Gulf, said how mental health is discussed varies significantly between cultures and nationalities. "The problem we have in the Gulf is the cross-cultural differences and how people articulate emotional distress," said Prof Al Adawi. "Someone will say that I have physical complaints rather than emotional complaints. This is the major problem with any discussion around depression." Daniel Bardsley

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country's most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country's most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

1,000 Books to Read Before You Die: A Life-Changing List

James Mustich, Workman

THE BIO Age: 30 Favourite book: The Power of Habit Favourite quote: "The world is full of good people, if you cannot find one, be one" Favourite exercise: The snatch Favourite colour: Blue

Most match wins on clay Guillermo Vilas - 659 Manuel Orantes - 501 Thomas Muster - 422 Rafael Nadal - 399 * Jose Higueras - 378 Eddie Dibbs - 370 Ilie Nastase - 338 Carlos Moya - 337 Ivan Lendl - 329 Andres Gomez - 322

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz S 450 Price, base / as tested Dh525,000 / Dh559,000 Engine: 3.0L V6 biturbo Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 369hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm at 1,800rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.0L / 100km

Company Profile Company name: NutriCal Started: 2019 Founder: Soniya Ashar Based: Dubai Industry: Food Technology Initial investment: Self-funded undisclosed amount Future plan: Looking to raise fresh capital and expand in Saudi Arabia Total Clients: Over 50

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Monster Directed by: Anthony Mandler Starring: Kelvin Harrison Jr., John David Washington 3/5

The Dark Blue Winter Overcoat & Other Stories From the North

Edited and Introduced by Sjón and Ted Hodgkinson

Pushkin Press

The Intruder Director: Deon Taylor Starring: Dennis Quaid, Michael Ealy, Meagan Good One star

Key figures in the life of the fort Sheikh Dhiyab bin Isa (ruled 1761-1793) Built Qasr Al Hosn as a watchtower to guard over the only freshwater well on Abu Dhabi island. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Dhiyab (ruled 1793-1816) Expanded the tower into a small fort and transferred his ruling place of residence from Liwa Oasis to the fort on the island. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Shakhbut (ruled 1818-1833) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further as Abu Dhabi grew from a small village of palm huts to a town of more than 5,000 inhabitants. Sheikh Khalifa bin Shakhbut (ruled 1833-1845) Repaired and fortified the fort. Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon (ruled 1845-1855) Turned Qasr Al Hosn into a strong two-storied structure. Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa (ruled 1855-1909) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further to reflect the emirate's increasing prominence. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Sultan (ruled 1928-1966) Renovated and enlarged Qasr Al Hosn, adding a decorative arch and two new villas. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan (ruled 1966-2004) Moved the royal residence to Al Manhal palace and kept his diwan at Qasr Al Hosn. Sources: Jayanti Maitra, www.adach.ae

If you go The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

Dhadak Director: Shashank Khaitan Starring: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, Ashutosh Rana Stars: 3

