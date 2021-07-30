Tunisian MP and influential blogger Yassine Ayari arrested

A police officer stands guard outside the Parliament building in Tunisia's capital Tunis, following President Kais Saied's move to suspend the legislature.

Tunisian security forces arrested outspoken MP Yassine Ayari on Friday, his political party said.

Mr Ayari, an influential blogger during the 2011 uprising and active critic of both the military and the government since, was taken from his home, said the independent Amal Movement.

“Yassin Ayari was kidnapped from the front of his house and took him without invoking any document, judicial permission or informing his wife of where he was taken, by a large group of aids defining themselves as 'presidential security'," Amal Movement said in a statement.

Mr Ayari has been openly critical of President Kais Saied's recent move to freeze parliament, sack the government and assume sole control of the country.

His recent posts to Facebook include a series under the title: Updates from a Populist Military Monarchy.

“This is a coup against the whole constitution,” Mr Ayari wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

“[Kais Saied] made a constitution by himself and he is enforcing it with guns.”

Mr Saied has denied staging a coup and said earlier this week that those who describe it as such need to “revise your constitutional lessons”.

Before being elected to parliament as an independent in 2017, Mr Ayari had several times been tried and sentenced in military courts, despite being a civilian, for criticising the military and mocking its top brass online.

Mr Ayari spent more than four months in prison in 2015 after a military court jailed him for defaming the military high command on his Facebook account.

In 2018, an investigation was opened by a military court into whether he “published a Facebook post containing expressions likely to undermine the dignity of the military institution by criticising the decisions of its high commanders, in addition to defaming the President of the Republic, the commander of the military forces”.

Mr Ayari was again convicted of “defaming the army” in June 2018, for a Facebook post made more than a year earlier which called then-president Beji Caid Essebsi a “clown” and claimed he used the military to suppress the population.

Because Tunisian members of parliament enjoyed prosecutorial immunity, Mr Ayari did not serve his sentence.

After seizing power on Sunday night, Mr Saied suspended parliamentary immunity, a promise he had campaigned on when elected in a landslide in 2019.

According to a statement published on Facebook by Mokhtar Jemai, Mr Ayari's lawyer, Mr Ayari still has outstanding legal issues with the military court that were previously scheduled to be heard in October.

He said Mr Ayari's arrest on Friday “came for his recent opinions".

