Residents of Khartoum shore up defences against possible flooding

Sudanese stand amidst flood waters in Tuti island, where the Blue and White Nile merge in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, on September 3, 2020. AFP

Sudanese living near the Blue Nile in the capital Khartoum shored up flood defences on Thursday, as weather forecasters predicted more heavy rain over the weekend for many parts of the country.

The government, meanwhile, held an emergency meeting late on Wednesday night to review measures taken to avoid a repeat of last year’s flooding, which claimed about 100 lives and inundated more than 10,000 homes across the vast Afro-Arab nation.

Also late on Wednesday the authorities reported that four people had died as heavy rains battered parts of the country. A mother and child were crushed when the ceiling of their home south of the capital caved in under the weight of the rain, and two men were electrocuted in northern Darfur.

Those living in Khartoum described the efforts under way to protect people and properties in the capital.

“We have built two lines of defences, one right on the river’s banks and another about a metre away,” said Khider Massoud, a resident of Khartoum’s Tuti island on the Blue Nile.

“The river’s water level is rising and it looks frightening. Youth committees on the island are helping authorities strengthen defences on the river’s banks.”

Tuti is a short distance from the confluence of the Blue Nile, which has its source in Ethiopia, and the White Nile, which originates in central Africa.

Together the two form the Nile, which travels north through the deserts of Sudan and the entire length of Egypt before reaching the Mediterranean Sea.

In the Khartoum suburb of Karaklah, housewife Saadiyah Hussein said she and other residents there were apprehensive because their district was hit hard by the flooding last year.

“We have surrounded our homes with sandbags and debris. We were scared last year and we are scared this year, too. Last year’s damage is still with us now,” she said.

The Blue Nile, the river’s main tributary, swells significantly in July and August every year as a result of rainfall on the Ethiopian Highlands. Ethiopia is building a huge hydroelectric dam on the river barely 20 kilometres from Sudan’s border.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is heralded by Addis Ababa as the country’s ticket out of poverty.

The mega project has galvanised the ethnically and religiously diverse nation of more than 100 million, who view the dam as a symbol of Ethiopia's sovereignty.

Sudanese stand in floodwaters on Tuti island in Khartoum near the point where the Blue and White Niles converge. AFP

Downstream Egypt and Sudan, however, have been pressuring Ethiopia to enter a legally binding agreement on the filling and operation of the dam to minimise its impact on their share of the river’s water and to avoid flooding.

Ethiopia says guidelines should suffice and has sought frequently to assure its two fellow Nile Basin countries that no harm will come to them from the dam.

A decade of negotiations over the dam has yielded no deal, with the last round of talks breaking down acrimoniously in April. No announcement on a date for their resumption has been announced.

At a news conference in Khartoum on Wednesday Sudan’s irrigation minister sought to blame Ethiopia for any material damage or loss of life if the flooding in his country took a turn for the worse.

Ethiopia, he said, provided Sudan with little data on the water level of the Blue Nile or the rainfall on the highlands, endangering the safety of the half of Sudan’s population of 40 million who live in areas vulnerable to flooding.

“Information from Ethiopia is a must to safely operate the Roseires dam,” said the minister, Yasser Abbas, referring to Sudan’s hydroelectric dam on the Blue Nile. “The Renaissance Dam has many advantages for Sudan, but only if there is an exchange of information with the Roseires.”

Giving an example of the information provided by Ethiopia, the Sudanese minister said Addis Ababa had formally told Sudan on July 5 that it intended to carry out a second filling involving 13.5 billion cubic metres, when in fact it held only four billion cubic metres.

Although last year’s first filling involved about five billion cubic metres of water, it disrupted work at water treatment plants, leaving tens of thousands of Sudanese households without drinking water.

Egypt was not affected however, because its water reservoir behind the Aswan dam was filled to near capacity thanks to a bumper flood, which is expected to be repeated this year.

The Details Article 15

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Friday Hertha Berlin v Union Berlin (11.30pm) Saturday Freiburg v Borussia Monchengladbach, Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund, Cologne v Wolfsburg, Arminia Bielefeld v Mainz (6.30pm) Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig (9.30pm) Sunday Werder Bremen v Stuttgart (6.30pm), Schalke v Bayer Leverkusen (9pm) Monday Hoffenheim v Augsburg (11.30pm)

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The specs: 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Price, base / as tested: Dh76,900 / Dh110,900 Engine: 2.0L, turbocharged in-line four-cylinder Gearbox: Nine-speed automatic Power: 252hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: Torque: 352Nm @ 2,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.5L / 100km

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Watford v Leicester City (3.30pm) Brighton v Arsenal (6pm) West Ham v Wolves (8.30pm) Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (10.45pm) Sunday Newcastle United v Sheffield United (5pm) Aston Villa v Chelsea (7.15pm) Everton v Liverpool (10pm) Monday Manchester City v Burnley (11pm)

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 592bhp Torque: 620Nm Price: Dh980,000 On sale: now

A new relationship with the old country Treaty of Friendship between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates The United kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates; Considering that the United Arab Emirates has assumed full responsibility as a sovereign and independent State; Determined that the long-standing and traditional relations of close friendship and cooperation between their peoples shall continue; Desiring to give expression to this intention in the form of a Treaty Friendship; Have agreed as follows: ARTICLE 1 The relations between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates shall be governed by a spirit of close friendship. In recognition of this, the Contracting Parties, conscious of their common interest in the peace and stability of the region, shall: (a) consult together on matters of mutual concern in time of need; (b) settle all their disputes by peaceful means in conformity with the provisions of the Charter of the United Nations. ARTICLE 2 The Contracting Parties shall encourage education, scientific and cultural cooperation between the two States in accordance with arrangements to be agreed. Such arrangements shall cover among other things: (a) the promotion of mutual understanding of their respective cultures, civilisations and languages, the promotion of contacts among professional bodies, universities and cultural institutions; (c) the encouragement of technical, scientific and cultural exchanges. ARTICLE 3 The Contracting Parties shall maintain the close relationship already existing between them in the field of trade and commerce. Representatives of the Contracting Parties shall meet from time to time to consider means by which such relations can be further developed and strengthened, including the possibility of concluding treaties or agreements on matters of mutual concern. ARTICLE 4 This Treaty shall enter into force on today’s date and shall remain in force for a period of ten years. Unless twelve months before the expiry of the said period of ten years either Contracting Party shall have given notice to the other of its intention to terminate the Treaty, this Treaty shall remain in force thereafter until the expiry of twelve months from the date on which notice of such intention is given. IN WITNESS WHEREOF the undersigned have signed this Treaty. DONE in duplicate at Dubai the second day of December 1971AD, corresponding to the fifteenth day of Shawwal 1391H, in the English and Arabic languages, both texts being equally authoritative. Signed Geoffrey Arthur Sheikh Zayed

VERSTAPPEN'S FIRSTS Youngest F1 driver (17 years 3 days Japan 2014)

Youngest driver to start an F1 race (17 years 166 days – Australia 2015)

Youngest F1 driver to score points (17 years 180 days - Malaysia 2015)

Youngest driver to lead an F1 race (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest driver to set an F1 fastest lap (19 years 44 days – Brazil 2016)

Youngest on F1 podium finish (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest F1 winner (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest multiple F1 race winner (Mexico 2017/18)

Youngest F1 driver to win the same race (Mexico 2017/18)

Youngest F1 driver to score points (17 years 180 days - Malaysia 2015)

hall of shame SUNDERLAND 2002-03 No one has ended a Premier League season quite like Sunderland. They lost each of their final 15 games, taking no points after January. They ended up with 19 in total, sacking managers Peter Reid and Howard Wilkinson and losing 3-1 to Charlton when they scored three own goals in eight minutes. SUNDERLAND 2005-06 Until Derby came along, Sunderland’s total of 15 points was the Premier League’s record low. They made it until May and their final home game before winning at the Stadium of Light while they lost a joint record 29 of their 38 league games. HUDDERSFIELD 2018-19 Joined Derby as the only team to be relegated in March. No striker scored until January, while only two players got more assists than goalkeeper Jonas Lossl. The mid-season appointment Jan Siewert was to end his time as Huddersfield manager with a 5.3 per cent win rate. ASTON VILLA 2015-16 Perhaps the most inexplicably bad season, considering they signed Idrissa Gueye and Adama Traore and still only got 17 points. Villa won their first league game, but none of the next 19. They ended an abominable campaign by taking one point from the last 39 available. FULHAM 2018-19 Terrible in different ways. Fulham’s total of 26 points is not among the lowest ever but they contrived to get relegated after spending over £100 million (Dh457m) in the transfer market. Much of it went on defenders but they only kept two clean sheets in their first 33 games. LA LIGA: Sporting Gijon, 13 points in 1997-98. BUNDESLIGA: Tasmania Berlin, 10 points in 1965-66

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

MATCH INFO Brescia 1 (Skrinia og, 76) Inter Milan 2 (Martinez 33, Lukaku 63)

World Cricket League Division 2 In Windhoek, Namibia - Top two teams qualify for the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, which starts on March 4. UAE fixtures Thursday February 8, v Kenya; Friday February 9, v Canada; Sunday February 11, v Nepal; Monday February 12, v Oman; Wednesday February 14, v Namibia; Thursday February 15, final

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup – Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Some of Darwish's last words "They see their tomorrows slipping out of their reach. And though it seems to them that everything outside this reality is heaven, yet they do not want to go to that heaven. They stay, because they are afflicted with hope." - Mahmoud Darwish, to attendees of the Palestine Festival of Literature, 2008 His life in brief: Born in a village near Galilee, he lived in exile for most of his life and started writing poetry after high school. He was arrested several times by Israel for what were deemed to be inciteful poems. Most of his work focused on the love and yearning for his homeland, and he was regarded the Palestinian poet of resistance. Over the course of his life, he published more than 30 poetry collections and books of prose, with his work translated into more than 20 languages. Many of his poems were set to music by Arab composers, most significantly Marcel Khalife. Darwish died on August 9, 2008 after undergoing heart surgery in the United States. He was later buried in Ramallah where a shrine was erected in his honour.

Need to know Unlike other mobile wallets and payment apps, a unique feature of eWallet is that there is no need to have a bank account, credit or debit card to do digital payments. Customers only need a valid Emirates ID and a working UAE mobile number to register for eWallet account.

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

