Tunisians protest on Republic Day and call for Parliament to be dissolved

A Tunisian anti-government protester holds a flare during a rally in front of the Parliament in the capital Tunis on July 25, 2021.

Hundreds of people gathered in towns and cities in Tunisia on Sunday to protest their government, saying it was failing and corrupt.

Spurred by calls on Facebook for an uprising, demonstrators gathered by the Parliament in Tunis, demanding political change, jobs and economic reform.

“The people want to dissolve Parliament!” protesters shouted in the capital’s streets, under the scorching sun.

“The people want to dissolve the parliament”, one of the slogans raised by protestors so far pic.twitter.com/wT3ScwUdDH — Ghaya Ben Mbarek غاية بن مبارك (@Ghaya_BM) July 25, 2021

July 25 is Republic Day, which commemorates the vote to establish the Tunisian Republic in 1957.

The demonstrations are largely aimed at Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, and the largest party in Parliament, Ennahda.

Since overthrowing the dictator Zine El Abedine Ben Ali in 2011, Tunisia has run through 13 governments. Scandal and incompetence have swept dozens of ministers out of their posts in short order.

Last year, outsider president Kais Saied appointed a technocratic government that included Mr Mechichi. But since then, the two have fallen out.

President Saied has refused to swear in the Cabinet Mr Mechichi appointed in a reshuffle in January, so much of the administration is run by interim ministers.

The governing crisis extends to Tunisia’s deadlocked Parliament, in which shouting matches and even fist fights have become common.

Videos on social media appear to show protesters attacking Ennahda premises throughout the country, with signs being ripped off buildings in Sousse and Sidi Bouzid.

In the oasis town of Tozeur, videos appear to show people burning documents and files pulled from the party’s local office.

In Tozeur, they broke into the regional office and burned the documents they found inside. pic.twitter.com/GnuWMYrW8a — Mohamed-Dhia Hammami - محمد ضياء الهمامي (@MedDhiaH) July 25, 2021

Despite the widespread call on social media, the protests were small.

Tunis and many other cities are in lockdown as the country battles its fourth wave of Covid-19.

All traffic circulation was halted in the capital for the weekend, and roadblocks were put in place around a central avenue and the Parliament.

Police used tear gas to disperse the crowds gathered outside the building, chased protesters down narrow alleyways and made several arrests.

The Pope's itinerary Sunday, February 3, 2019 - Rome to Abu Dhabi

1pm: departure by plane from Rome / Fiumicino to Abu Dhabi

10pm: arrival at Abu Dhabi Presidential Airport

Monday, February 4

12pm: welcome ceremony at the main entrance of the Presidential Palace

12.20pm: visit Abu Dhabi Crown Prince at Presidential Palace

5pm: private meeting with Muslim Council of Elders at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

6.10pm: Inter-religious in the Founder's Memorial

Tuesday, February 5 - Abu Dhabi to Rome

9.15am: private visit to undisclosed cathedral

10.30am: public mass at Zayed Sports City – with a homily by Pope Francis

12.40pm: farewell at Abu Dhabi Presidential Airport

1pm: departure by plane to Rome

5pm: arrival at the Rome / Ciampino International Airport

The Pope's itinerary Sunday, February 3, 2019 - Rome to Abu Dhabi

1pm: departure by plane from Rome / Fiumicino to Abu Dhabi

10pm: arrival at Abu Dhabi Presidential Airport

Monday, February 4

12pm: welcome ceremony at the main entrance of the Presidential Palace

12.20pm: visit Abu Dhabi Crown Prince at Presidential Palace

5pm: private meeting with Muslim Council of Elders at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

6.10pm: Inter-religious in the Founder's Memorial

Tuesday, February 5 - Abu Dhabi to Rome

9.15am: private visit to undisclosed cathedral

10.30am: public mass at Zayed Sports City – with a homily by Pope Francis

12.40pm: farewell at Abu Dhabi Presidential Airport

1pm: departure by plane to Rome

5pm: arrival at the Rome / Ciampino International Airport

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

US tops drug cost charts The study of 13 essential drugs showed costs in the United States were about 300 per cent higher than the global average, followed by Germany at 126 per cent and 122 per cent in the UAE. Thailand, Kenya and Malaysia were rated as nations with the lowest costs, about 90 per cent cheaper. In the case of insulin, diabetic patients in the US paid five and a half times the global average, while in the UAE the costs are about 50 per cent higher than the median price of branded and generic drugs. Some of the costliest drugs worldwide include Lipitor for high cholesterol. The study’s price index placed the US at an exorbitant 2,170 per cent higher for Lipitor than the average global price and the UAE at the eighth spot globally with costs 252 per cent higher. High blood pressure medication Zestril was also more than 2,680 per cent higher in the US and the UAE price was 187 per cent higher than the global price.

Scoreline: Manchester City 1 Jesus 4' Brighton 0

Malcolm & Marie Directed by: Sam Levinson Starring: John David Washington and Zendaya Three stars

