More than 1,000 Afghan troops flee Taliban into Tajikistan

Afghan commandos arrive on July 4 to reinforce security forces in Faizabad, capital of Badakhshan province, after the Taliban captured fringe districts. Afghanistan Ministry of Defence/Reuters

More than 1,000 Afghan troops fled into neighbouring Tajikistan on Monday after clashes with the Taliban, who have made advances on the battlefield.

The departure of troops followed another weekend of fighting across much of the northern countryside, where the Taliban have overrun dozens of districts.

As Tajikistan rushed its own troops to "strengthen" the border, Moscow said it temporarily closed one of its consulates in Afghanistan's north as the security situation deteriorated.

The Afghan soldiers "did not want to surrender. They had asked for reinforcements but their call was ignored", said Abdul Basir, a soldier with a battalion in Badakhshan province, where troops fled across the border.

The US said on Friday that it had handed over Bagram Airbase, the centre of its operations, to Afghan security forces, effectively ending operations in the country after nearly two decades of fighting.

The move ended crucial US air cover for the Afghan army.

Tajikistan's national security committee said that 1,037 Afghan troops had fled into the country "to save their lives" after clashes with the Taliban during the night.

"Taking into account the principle of good neighbourliness and adhering to the position of non-interference in the internal affairs of Afghanistan, the military personnel of the Afghan government forces were allowed to enter Tajik territory," the committee told Tajikistan's state information agency.

Tajiki President Emomali Rakhmon has ordered "the mobilisation of 20,000 reserve troops to further strengthen the border between Tajikistan and Afghanistan", the presidency said later on Monday.

Afghan troops had already crossed into Tajikistan after earlier clashes in which the Taliban took control of a major border crossing.

The Afghan government has pledged to launch a counter-offensive in the north.

Hamdullah Mohib, the Afghan National Security Adviser, told Russia's RIA news agency that an operation was "absolutely" in the works.

On Monday, Russia said it had temporarily closed its consulate in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province and one of Afghanistan's largest urban centres, near the border with Uzbekistan.

"The situation is changing rapidly," Moscow's envoy to Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told the state-run Tass news agency.

"The Afghan forces, as they say, have abandoned too many districts. This logically creates nervousness."

Mr Kabulov said many consulates in Mazar-i-Sharif had "temporarily suspended their activities until the situation becomes clear".

There were unverified reports that Iran and Turkey were among them.

But a spokesman at the Russian embassy in Kabul said Moscow had no intention of leaving the diplomatic mission.

"The embassy is well defended. Its evacuation is not planned," Nikita Ishchenko told RIA Novosti news agency.

Already thinly stretched with supply lines strained, Afghan security forces have been crumbling in the face of the Taliban onslaught.

Several bases and outposts were surrendered to the insurgents without a shot being fired.

"Afghan forces have lost their morale," said analyst Atta Noori in Kabul. "They are confused.

"In almost every district that the Taliban capture, they send a team of elders to talk to the soldiers and get them to surrender.

"It is an emergency situation for the Afghan government. They need to step up their counter-offensive as soon as possible."

The Taliban pressed on with their offensive across the north over the weekend, seizing most of Badakhshan and Takhar provinces, with government forces holding little more than the provincial capitals.

The speed and ease of the Taliban's effective takeover are a massive psychological blow to the Afghan government.

Both provinces had once served as the strongholds for the anti-Taliban Northern Alliance during the civil war in the 1990s and were never routed by the militants.

The dire situation in the north was accompanied by reports that the Taliban were also inching closer to the provincial capitals in their southern strongholds of Kandahar and Helmand.

Key districts on the outskirts of both cities have been taken by the group.

"We are so tired of this war," said Shir Mohammad Barekzai, a resident of Helmand's Nawa district, which was seized by the Taliban early on Monday.

Since May 1, when the US military began its final withdrawal of about 2,500 troops, Afghan soldiers and the Taliban have clashed fiercely across the countryside as peace talks in Doha stalled.

Despite the Taliban's rapid gains, the US has continued its withdrawal in accordance with President Joe Biden's decision to have all forces pull out by this year's 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

A new relationship with the old country Treaty of Friendship between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates The United kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates; Considering that the United Arab Emirates has assumed full responsibility as a sovereign and independent State; Determined that the long-standing and traditional relations of close friendship and cooperation between their peoples shall continue; Desiring to give expression to this intention in the form of a Treaty Friendship; Have agreed as follows: ARTICLE 1 The relations between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates shall be governed by a spirit of close friendship. In recognition of this, the Contracting Parties, conscious of their common interest in the peace and stability of the region, shall: (a) consult together on matters of mutual concern in time of need; (b) settle all their disputes by peaceful means in conformity with the provisions of the Charter of the United Nations. ARTICLE 2 The Contracting Parties shall encourage education, scientific and cultural cooperation between the two States in accordance with arrangements to be agreed. Such arrangements shall cover among other things: (a) the promotion of mutual understanding of their respective cultures, civilisations and languages, the promotion of contacts among professional bodies, universities and cultural institutions; (c) the encouragement of technical, scientific and cultural exchanges. ARTICLE 3 The Contracting Parties shall maintain the close relationship already existing between them in the field of trade and commerce. Representatives of the Contracting Parties shall meet from time to time to consider means by which such relations can be further developed and strengthened, including the possibility of concluding treaties or agreements on matters of mutual concern. ARTICLE 4 This Treaty shall enter into force on today’s date and shall remain in force for a period of ten years. Unless twelve months before the expiry of the said period of ten years either Contracting Party shall have given notice to the other of its intention to terminate the Treaty, this Treaty shall remain in force thereafter until the expiry of twelve months from the date on which notice of such intention is given. IN WITNESS WHEREOF the undersigned have signed this Treaty. DONE in duplicate at Dubai the second day of December 1971AD, corresponding to the fifteenth day of Shawwal 1391H, in the English and Arabic languages, both texts being equally authoritative. Signed Geoffrey Arthur Sheikh Zayed

DUBAI WORLD CUP CARNIVAL CARD 6.30pm Handicap US$135,000 (Turf) 2,410m 7.05pm UAE 1000 Guineas Listed $250,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.40pm Dubai Dash Listed $175,000 (T) 1,000m 8.15pm Al Bastakiya Trial Conditions $100,000 (D) 1.900m 8.50pm Al Fahidi Fort Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,400m 9.25pm Handicap $135,000 (D) 2,000m The National selections 6.30pm: Gifts Of Gold 7.05pm Final Song 7.40pm Equilateral 8.15pm Dark Of Night 8.50pm Mythical Magic 9.25pm Franz Kafka

Points about the fast fashion industry Celine Hajjar wants everyone to know Fast fashion is responsible for up to 10 per cent of global carbon emissions

Fast fashion is responsible for 24 per cent of the world's insecticides

Synthetic fibres that make up the average garment can take hundreds of years to biodegrade

Fast fashion labour workers make 80 per cent less than the required salary to live

27 million fast fashion workers worldwide suffer from work-related illnesses and diseases

Hundreds of thousands of fast fashion labourers work without rights or protection and 80 per cent of them are women

War Director: Siddharth Anand Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor Rating: Two out of five stars

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

MEYDAN CARD 6.30pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 Group One (PA) US$65,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $175,000 (Turf) 1,200m 7.40pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) $100,000 (D) 1,600m 8.15pm Singspiel Stakes Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m 9.25pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 Group Two (TB) $350,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm Dubai Trophy Conditions (TB) $100,000 (T) 1,200m 10.35pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m The National selections: 6.30pm AF Alwajel 7.05pm Ekhtiyaar 7.40pm First View 8.15pm Benbatl 8.50pm Zakouski 9.25pm: Kimbear 10pm: Chasing Dreams 10.35pm: Good Fortune

The Great Derangement: Climate Change and the Unthinkable

Amitav Ghosh, University of Chicago Press

