Philip Blackwell has three weeks to find 1,000 books. And not just any books, but a carefully curated range of titles: vintage books, acclaimed but under-the-radar books, special interest books, spectacular books. It is, he says, a tight turnaround, though he doesn’t find the size of the job daunting. He has pulled together 10,000 book collections before.

Blackwell – a fourth-generation member of the Blackwell family, famous for its British bookselling empire – is the founder of Ultimate Library, which specialises in working with wealthy clients around the world to fill their many homes, chalets or yachts with reading matter. “We’re typically working with people who want things done quickly and efficiently and invariably with what is not their primary property,” Blackwell explains. “They want their house to look like a home. And books make a home.”

While most people accumulate books through a combination of serendipity and a love of reading, others call in an expert. Ultimate Library is among a handful of specialists who combine an intimate knowledge of the literary world with practical considerations, from shelf dimensions to budgets, curating collections that reflect a client’s personality, interests and even the location of their property.

Christy Smirl, founder of Foxtail Books & Library Services. Photo: Foxtail Books & Library Services Show caption: Christy Smirl, founder of Foxtail Books & Library Services. …

Drawing on reader feedback, reviews and their own extensive reading, these specialists match titles to clients’ interests. They also cultivate contacts in the rare book market and monitor online auctions. Such expertise is essential when collections can cost well into six figures. As Christy Smirl, founder of Wyoming-based Foxtail Books & Library Services, points out: “There have been times that $10,000 is the cost of a single book.”

“We actively avoid clichés, like that Tom Ford book you see in every interiors photo shoot. Tom Ford has moved on and so has publishing,” Blackwell laughs. “There are thousands of books on chess, for example, but only two or three that really matter. There are books we know people invariably want to read and have never got around to – so when they do, there they will be for them. And there are a lot of cornerstone books that you can only get second-hand – classics that aren’t ‘classic’ enough to get into a classic series but which are nonetheless very good.”

Ultimate Library has been known to strike deals with publishers to scoop up the last remaining few hundred copies of some of these. “The kind of books we can see, we will be putting into people’s collections for years,” says Blackwell.

Beaux Books worked with designer Nicola Harding for Arts and Crafts House in Berkshire. Dean Hearne for Nicola Harding Show caption: Beaux Books worked with designer Nicola Harding for Arts and…

Clients come with all sorts of needs. According to Smirl, some lean heavily towards a library of first editions, others towards the most important books – culturally or intellectually – on the topic at hand. But demands can also be more particular. “I have had clients who wanted only hardcover books, or only books set in their city, or only books on the World Library List – one way to consider ‘the best books of all time’. Even only neutral-coloured books,” she says. “Although, while most of my clients do appreciate a good eye for design and the aesthetics of the book, I have yet to come across a project that was strictly for show.”

There may be an element of that. Few objects reveal as much about us as the books we own, reflecting both who we are and how we want to be perceived. While Blackwell insists that “the death of reading has been greatly exaggerated”, he acknowledges that some clients value books as decorative objects, chosen to make a statement on a coffee table. This is particularly true, he suggests, as interiors shift away from minimalism towards a more maximalist aesthetic.

“Some clients even want to make sure the books fit in with their decor,” he says. “Cookery books tend to be quite bright so can offer accents for a kitchen design, for instance. Not that our clients are likely to be doing much of their own cooking.”

Specialist book curators work closely with interior designers to ensure collections complement the aesthetics of a home. Photo: Foxtail Books & Library Services Show caption: Specialist book curators work closely with interior designer…

The idea that books should say more about their owners than to them may offend devoted bibliophiles, but Clare Trimming, founder of UK-based Beaux Books, a curation service specialising in art and design titles, takes a more pragmatic view. People hire art advisers to choose what goes on their walls, so why not their shelves? After all, filling vast expanses of empty bookshelves in a new home can be a daunting prospect.

“And not just fill them, but fill them well. They want a collection that’s more diverse than you’d end up with just walking into a bookshop and picking up what’s available now,” says Trimming, who might, for example, source period books on Cecil Beaton for a fashion-interested client, or monographs from the 1970s and 1980s. That’s also why it can take three to six months to source 500 of the very best examples.

“This is like making a bespoke suit. It can’t be rushed because it takes so many man-hours to find these books. And you can’t know what’s out there when you start looking,” she adds. “We want clients to be excited about going into their own private library, one that might inspire their own book collecting. This isn’t just about buying books by the metre because they have nice bindings, although clients do want books that are really good and also look really good. And it takes a certain knowledge and a lot of time to understand whether or not a book is both.”

The industry is increasingly catering to this demand, says Silvia Pesci, chief executive of Damiani Books, producing books as objects of desire, with premium paper, meticulous printing and carefully selected imagery, bound by artisans in Italy rather than factories in China.

From rare first editions to beautifully bound classics, books are increasingly being treated as luxury objects. Photo: Foxtail Books & Library Services Show caption: From rare first editions to beautifully bound classics, book…

“Of course, you’ll always get those individuals who use books as status symbols: you’re saying something about yourself by having a book on Patek Philippe on your table, right? But books are also coming to be regarded as a kind of furniture for a lot of people,” she says. “That said, if you have beautiful shelves, wouldn’t you want to fill them with beautiful books? I even know of people who will only buy books of a certain colour, for how they look on display.”

Certainly, Blackwell increasingly finds himself not just selecting books, but working closely with interior designers at the start of a project and installing the books to client requirements at the end of it. Some, he notes, want their new books organised by subject. Others by height. And some, the true bibliophiles perhaps, really just need help with the ones they already have.

“Many of our clients do already have a lifetime of books that need sorting, paring down and arranging in a home,” says Smirl, who perhaps not incidentally holds a master’s degree in library and information science. “I absolutely love the challenge of organising thousands of books into some sense of order and logic.”

What daunts many is her idea of a dream job, and the result of that job will be someone’s dream bookcase.