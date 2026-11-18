For Jacob Kampp Berliner, chief executive of Copenhagen fashion label Soulland, opening a store in Dubai was about more than entering a new market. It was an opportunity to build a creative dialogue between two seemingly disparate cities, and bring something of the Middle East back to Scandinavia.

The partnership with Dubai-based Alta Real Estate Development began through friendship. Its owners, Mohammad and Abdulla Al Tayer, were regular visitors to Copenhagen and, after several meetings, invited Berliner to Dubai in February last year.

What he found challenged his preconceptions. “I was surprised by all the things Dubai had to offer,” he says. “There was this subcultural drive that I found really inspiring.”

Independent spaces, rooftop restaurants and vinyl DJs reminded him of the London he knew as a teenager, while the ease of making connections felt familiar. “Copenhagen is a very small city,” he says. “You can very easily get linked up.”

Soulland's Dubai Hills Mall boutique marks a new chapter in the Copenhagen-based label's international expansion. Photo: Soulland Show caption: Soulland's Dubai Hills Mall boutique marks a new chapter in …

He recognised a similar quality in Dubai, along with a commercial opportunity. With the UAE market dominated by luxury brands and fast fashion, Berliner saw room for independent contemporary labels with distinctive identities. “It’s not about whether I’ve bought an expensive product or a cheap product,” he says. “It’s about what you want to signal culturally.”

Soulland opened at Dubai Hills Mall in July, but Berliner is determined that its presence should be more than a one-way transaction. “I don’t want to be a brand that just goes to the Middle East,” he says. “I want to figure out how we can also bring something back. How can we cherish something from the region that perhaps doesn’t get a lot of attention here?”

Berliner is well placed to foster that exchange. His wife, Cecilie Thorsmark, is chief executive of Copenhagen Fashion Week, while Soulland has spent more than two decades building relationships across fashion and culture.

Designed by the architect behind Soulland’s stores in Bangkok and Copenhagen, the Dubai space is intended to develop its own identity. The challenge, Berliner explains, is to “figure out how it could get more personal”.

The Dubai store was designed by the architect behind Soulland's boutiques in Copenhagen and Bangkok. Photo: Soulland Show caption: The Dubai store was designed by the architect behind Soullan…

“The whole idea now is that it keeps developing, and figuring out how we can do stuff that’s relevant and close to our heart, but at the same time building something that’ll make sense.”

Collaborations with regional designers and artists are being discussed, although Berliner is conscious of the limits of his own knowledge. “I don’t feel I can play too much with the stories of the region on my own,” he says. “I need someone who can let me know what is appropriate and what isn’t.”

The store’s first initiative was deliberately modest. During Dubai Fashion Week, Soulland collaborated with Scandinavian bakery Bageri on a limited range of pastries, including a chocolate creation named after the brand’s Delaware boots. “We were just baking together, and it was really joyful and fun,” he says.

For Berliner, such exchanges are more valuable than lavish events. They also reflect a broader shift at Soulland, founded in 2002. Having built much of its international reputation through collaborations with brands including Nike, Lee Denim and Chinese sportswear group Li-Ning, the company has focused on more organic growth since the pandemic.

Soulland's collections embrace a gender-free approach to dressing, encouraging customers to decide for themselves what they wear. Photo: Soulland Show caption: Soulland's collections embrace a gender-free approach to dre…

He also recognises the differences between his business and that of his Dubai partners. Selling a multimillion-euro apartment is very different from selling a €100 T-shirt. While the Al Tayers bring expertise in property development and retail, Soulland understands the particular demands of building an independent fashion label.

The ambition is to turn the Dubai Hills Mall store into something more than a retail destination, introducing books, music and creative encounters into an unlikely setting. Berliner imagines readings, vinyl events and other activities that bring independent culture into the mall.

“How can we do things that you wouldn’t normally do in a mall? I want to do something that feels personal and relevant,” he says.

His curiosity extends to the region’s music scene. He has been listening to Middle Eastern hip-hop, researching the producers and artists behind it, and learning more about Dubai’s creative communities.

The Danish label hopes to transform its Dubai boutique into a cultural meeting point, hosting everything from book readings to vinyl events. Photo: Soulland Show caption: The Danish label hopes to transform its Dubai boutique into …

Food offers another avenue. Fascinated by the city’s coffee culture, Berliner sees cafés and restaurants as natural gathering places. “Food is such a good social meeting point,” he says. “Every time I have a meeting with Mohammad and Abdulla, I say, ‘OK, let’s open a coffee shop.’”

On how Soulland’s gender-free approach to clothing translates to the region, he is refreshingly candid. “Honestly, it translates really badly everywhere,” he laughs. “We never really sold it as a gender-free brand. The idea was more that you decide for yourself what you wear.”

Most clothing in the Dubai store is consequently presented in gendered categories, although footwear continues to span men’s and women’s sizes.

A similar pragmatism shapes the brand’s approach to sustainability. Alongside experimenting with responsible materials and production methods, Soulland offers customers a buy-back service, allowing garments to be resold. “For us, it’s always been about giving more longevity to the products,” he says.

Ultimately, Berliner is less interested in replicating Soulland’s Copenhagen identity in Dubai than in creating something shaped by the city itself. Nor is the ambition simply to expand the business or stage increasingly elaborate events.

“A lot of the things we do at Soulland are hand-drawn, and we don’t want you to see only the finished product. We want you to see the story around it. I actually think that’s something we can bring into the region.”

For Berliner, the Dubai store is a starting point: an opportunity to build relationships, exchange ideas and allow Soulland’s identity to evolve through the people and culture it encounters.