MB&F turns 20: Why Maximilian Busser risked everything to make some of the world's most extraordinary watches

Maximilian Busser, Dubai-based founder of independent watchmaking brand MB&F, has never been particularly interested in doing things by the book.

Celebrating two decades of Horological Machines with an exhibition at Dubai’s M.A.D. Gallery, he draws inspiration for his unconventional watches from sports cars, spaceships and bulldogs. One was even inspired by an encounter with jellyfish off the Ras Al Khaimah coastline.

For the past 21 years, Busser and his team have created “kinetic sculptures for the wrist”, marrying mechanical complexity with an almost childlike sense of wonder.

Launched in 2007, the HM1 was MB&F's first Horological Machine, establishing the brand's distinctive approach to mechanical watchmaking. Photo: MB&F Show caption: Launched in 2007, the HM1 was MB&F's first Horological Machi…

Such independence comes at a price. Before establishing MB&F, Busser spent seven years at Jaeger-LeCoultre, followed by a stint at Harry Winston, where he became managing director of Harry Winston Rare Timepieces in 1998, aged just 31. Both experiences taught him how to build and rescue businesses, but also forced him to confront an uncomfortable truth: professional success does not necessarily bring personal fulfilment.

“At the end of the day, we were there to save the company,” he says of his time at Jaeger-LeCoultre. At Harry Winston, the challenge was similarly commercial. With the business in serious financial difficulty, Busser was tasked with developing products to turn it around. He succeeded, but increasingly found himself making watches he did not believe in.

The Dubai exhibition brings together 13 Horological Machines, each displayed in a specially designed presentation box by Paris-based creative agency Pavillon Noir. Photo: MB&F Show caption: The Dubai exhibition brings together 13 Horological Machines…

“I was completely capable of doing it, but I would look at myself in the mirror and hate myself,” he says. “As a creator, it's a total abnegation of who you are. You've basically betrayed everything you stand for.”

On paper, his life was enviable: a senior position, financial security and professional recognition. Yet something was missing. The turning point came through encounters with a new generation of independent watchmakers, including Francois-Paul Journe and Vianney Halter, who were prepared to struggle financially to make precisely what they wanted.

“They were creating something they believed in, and they knew it was going to be horribly difficult,” he recalls. “They were struggling but happy. They were hurting, but fulfilled.”

Maximilian Busser, Dubai-based founder of independent watchmaking brand MB&F. Photo: MB&F Show caption: Maximilian Busser, Dubai-based founder of independent watchm…

The distinction proved decisive. After months of deliberation, Busser left corporate life and established MB&F in 2005. It was a considerable risk, but he had developed enough confidence in his abilities to start again from scratch. “The worst thing is to continue working in a job you're not enjoying and then one day you die, and just before, you look at yourself and realise you never dared to do it.”

MB&F, he insists, was never conceived as a business proposition. “It's a life decision, not a business decision,” he says. His guiding principle was simple: he would never create something unless he was completely in love with it. Whether the market agreed was another matter.

For its first 17 years, that philosophy demanded considerable stamina. Busser estimates the company came close to bankruptcy four times, while he spent much of the period travelling to persuade collectors to buy his unconventional watches. Today, MB&F employs 75 people, with waiting lists of between one and four years. “I'm in awe. It was never supposed to be what it is today,” he laughs.

He is philosophical about those early hardships. For the first generation of contemporary independent watchmakers who emerged in the early 2000s, the reward was autonomy, not security.

Inspired by a jellyfish encounter off the coast of Ras Al Khaimah, the HM7 Aquapod exemplifies MB&F's fascination with the natural world and unconventional design. Photo: MB&F Show caption: Inspired by a jellyfish encounter off the coast of Ras Al Kh…

Busser recalls a safari in South Africa when a guide explained that animals in the wild generally live shorter lives than those in captivity. The comparison struck him as an apt description of independent watchmaking. “You're free, but there's a price to pay for that,” he says. “We all paid it.”

Now, another question occupies him: how to evolve without losing the restless energy that propelled MB&F in the first place. In Arthur C Brooks's book, From Strength to Strength, he encountered the idea that disruptive creativity tends to peak in one's 30s, with experience gradually replacing the instinct to challenge convention. Rather than resist this shift, Busser has embraced a different role.

He has handed creative leadership to Maximilian Maertens, who now drives the next generation of Horological Machines. The arrangement has proved liberating. “What gives me the most joy in my work is working with Max,” he says. “He comes up with insane ideas.”

Maximilian Maertens has taken over creative leadership at MB&F, bringing a new generation of ideas to the independent watchmaker's Horological Machines. Photo: MB&F Show caption: Maximilian Maertens has taken over creative leadership at MB…

There is a practical advantage, too. Responsibility for every creative decision becomes an enormous burden as a company grows. Busser recognises that being a talented creator and being an effective creative director require different skills. His new role allows him to mentor, challenge and support the next generation without having to generate every idea himself.

That willingness to follow an idea wherever it leads remains MB&F's defining characteristic, as its Dubai exhibition makes clear.

Horological Machines – Two Decades of Kinetic Wrist Sculptures brings together discontinued creations, offering collectors a chance to revisit some of the brand's most imaginative designs. Each is displayed in a specially conceived box by Paris-based agency Pavillon Noir, emphasising the inspiration behind the watch rather than its technical specifications.

From the supercar references of HM5, HMX and HM8 to the biomorphic forms of HM7 (jellyfish) and HM10 (bulldog), the exhibition traces two decades of mechanical experimentation.

MB&F's HM12 The Guardian combines a mechanical robot with a detachable head that can be worn as a wristwatch. Photo: MB&F Show caption: MB&F's HM12 The Guardian combines a mechanical robot with a …

It culminates with HM12 The Guardian, a watch and robot companion that combines mechanical engineering with character design. The robot's head can be removed and worn as a watch. The creation has proved so expensive to produce that each one is now sold at a loss.

For Busser, that is almost beside the point. His ambition has never been simply to tell the time, but to create objects that provoke curiosity, surprise and emotion, while preserving the freedom to make them on his own terms.

There have been sleepless nights, near-bankruptcies and moments when the future looked uncertain. Yet, surrounded by the extraordinary mechanical creations that have become his signature, Busser remains sanguine about the sacrifices. “Being in the tunnel was the price to pay to be free,” he says.

It is a philosophy that has shaped not only his business but his life.

Horological Machines – Two Decades of Kinetic Wrist Sculptures is at M.A.D. Gallery Dubai Mall until November 22.