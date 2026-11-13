The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, season three (Prime Video)

Middle-earth is at war as Prime Video’s epic fantasy series returns for its third season, set five years after the fall of Eregion. Sauron (Charlie Vickers) has conquered vast territories and is closing in on ultimate power as he prepares to forge the One Ring.

Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and the remaining forces of Middle-earth must unite against him, while the dwarves face growing tensions in Khazad-dum, Numenor teeters on the brink of civil war and Gandalf (Daniel Weyman) confronts the spreading darkness in Rhun.

Air date: November 11