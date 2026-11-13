The Good Daughter (OSN+)

In this new series, Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy star as sisters whose lives are upended when a violent incident forces them to confront a traumatic event from their past.

Based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling novel, the psychological crime thriller follows Charlotte and Samantha Quinn, who survived a devastating attack on their family decades earlier.

When another act of violence rocks their small town, long-buried secrets begin to resurface, threatening the fragile peace the pair have built.

Air date: November 13