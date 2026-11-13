TN MAGAZINE

The Good Daughter (OSN+)

Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy star as sisters Charlotte and Samantha Quinn

Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy star as sisters Charlotte and Samantha Quinn

David Tusing

November 13, 2026

In this new series, Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy star as sisters whose lives are upended when a violent incident forces them to confront a traumatic event from their past.

Based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling novel, the psychological crime thriller follows Charlotte and Samantha Quinn, who survived a devastating attack on their family decades earlier.

When another act of violence rocks their small town, long-buried secrets begin to resurface, threatening the fragile peace the pair have built.

Air date: November 13

Updated: November 13, 2026, 6:00 AM

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