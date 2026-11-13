TN MAGAZINE

Heartland (Netflix)

Jessica Chastain performs her own songs starring as Misty Jones

Jessica Chastain performs her own songs starring as Misty Jones

David Tusing

November 13, 2026

Oscar winner Jessica Chastain stars as Misty Jones, a former country music superstar who emerges from seclusion when her niece, an aspiring singer played by real-life musician Carter Faith, mysteriously disappears.

Returning to Nashville, Misty finds herself investigating the city’s darker side while confronting secrets from her own past.

Directed by Shana Feste (Country Strong), the musical mystery thriller also stars Garrett Hedlund, Ross Lynch, Jennifer Nettles and John Hawkes, with Chastain performing her own songs.

Air date: November 13

Updated: November 13, 2026, 6:00 AM

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