12 12 12 (Apple TV)

Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan star in this eight-part heist thriller, which unfolds across three timelines: the 12 months spent planning a robbery, the 12 hours it takes to execute it and the 12 days that follow.

Mackie plays Jack Strickland, a disgraced FBI agent pursuing Paul Galvin (Dornan), an American career criminal, across Europe. At the centre of their cat-and-mouse game is a raid on a bank vault beneath the streets of Zurich.

The series also stars Agathe Rousselle, Jack Kesy and Kali Reis, with the first two episodes arriving on November 13 and the remaining six released weekly.

Air date: November 13