Matchbox: The Movie (Apple TV)

Inspired by Mattel’s Matchbox toy cars, this action-adventure stars John Cena as Sean, an undercover CIA agent who returns to his small hometown after a long absence and reunites with the group of childhood friends he once led.

His homecoming quickly takes a turn when he unwittingly drags them into a globe-trotting international pursuit to save the world.

Jessica Biel, Sam Richardson and Arturo Castro are among the ensemble cast, while stuntman-turned-filmmaker Sam Hargrave directs.

Air date: October 9