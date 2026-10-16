Carrie (Prime Video)

Stephen King’s classic horror story is reimagined for a new generation in this eight-part series from Mike Flanagan, the creator behind The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass. Summer H Howell stars as Carrie White, a sheltered teenager who is thrust into a public high school after the death of her father. She becomes the target of a viral bullying scandal while also discovering she possesses telekinetic powers.

Samantha Sloyan plays Carrie’s fiercely protective mother, Margaret, with a cast that also includes Amber Midthunder as gym teacher Rita Desjardin, and Matthew Lillard as principal Henry Grayle. The series arrives 50 years after Brian De Palma’s acclaimed 1976 film starring Sissy Spacek.

Air date: October 7