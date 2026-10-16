Below (Netflix)

Josh Hartnett plays fisherman Calvin Penney, who is haunted by the mysterious death of his father decades earlier. When an unidentified sea creature begins terrorising the community, Calvin teams up with a visiting marine researcher Fonda Howander, played by Mackenzie Davis (Speak No Evil), to uncover what is lurking beneath the water while trying to protect his family and their way of life.

Created by The Umbrella Academy writer Jesse McKeown, the series also stars Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), who plays Calvin’s son Wade.

Air date: October 8