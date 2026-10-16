Animals (Netflix)

Ben Affleck plays Mark Kimball, a candidate for Los Angeles mayor whose carefully constructed life begins to unravel when his son is kidnapped.

Together with his wife Abigail (Kerry Washington), Mark must scramble to raise the ransom while navigating a web of deception that threatens to tear the family apart. Affleck is joined by an ensemble cast including Gillian Anderson, Steven Yeun, Adriana Paz and Luis Gerardo Méndez.

The film marks another directorial outing for Affleck, whose previous work behind the camera includes the Oscar-winning Argo.

Air date: October 9