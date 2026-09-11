The Paper season two (OSN+)

The first season of The Paper ended with the Toledo Truth Teller sweeping the Ohio Journalism Awards.

In season two, an emboldened editor-in-chief, Ned (Domhnall Gleeson), sets his sights on exposing a powerful private club, putting the future of the newspaper at risk.

Meanwhile, he and reporter Mare (Chelsea Frei) struggle to make sense of their growing attraction to each other, and managing editor Esmeralda (Sabrina Impacciatore) works to find her place in the paper’s evolving newsroom.