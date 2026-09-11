Practical Magic 2 (cinemas)

Released in 1998, Practical Magic was ahead of its time, exploring themes of sisterhood, female empowerment and surviving abuse.

Although it was a box office disappointment and panned by critics upon release, the film has since developed a cult following, enough to warrant a sequel nearly three decades later.

The original centred on witch sisters Sally and Gillian Owens (played by Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman respectively), who are cursed so that any man they fall in love with is doomed to die.

Bullock and Kidman reprise their roles in the sequel, joined by a new ensemble cast that includes Joey King, Maisie Williams, Lee Pace, Xolo Mariduena and Solly McLeod. The movie is directed by Bird Box filmmaker Susanne Bier.