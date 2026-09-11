TN MAGAZINE

Call My Agent! The Movie (Netflix)

The series, which ran for four seasons between 2015 and 2020, returns as a feature film

The series, which ran for four seasons between 2015 and 2020, returns as a feature film

David Tusing

September 11, 2026

French comedy-drama Call My Agent! – originally known as Dix Pour Cent – which follows the staff of a fictional talent agency and their relationships with actor-clients, played by real-life celebrities.

The show became such a global hit that it spawned multiple adaptations, from India, Turkey and Indonesia to South Korea, Italy and the UK.

The series returns as a feature film before its fifth season revival, with many of the original cast members reprising their roles. George Clooney and Eva Longoria are among the stars set to appear.

Updated: September 11, 2026, 6:30 AM

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