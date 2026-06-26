The Odyssey (Cinemas)

Three years after Oppenheimer dominated the Oscars and the box office, Christopher Nolan returns with an adaptation of Homer’s epic poem about Odysseus’s perilous journey home after the Trojan War.

Matt Damon leads an all-star cast that includes Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and Lupita Nyong’o. Shot using Imax film cameras, the mythological adventure has been billed as Nolan’s biggest production to date and one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Air date: July 17