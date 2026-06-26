TN MAGAZINE

The Bear season five (Disney+)

The award-winning show returns for its fifth and final chapter

The award-winning show returns for its fifth and final chapter

David Tusing

June 26, 2026

The acclaimed kitchen drama returns for its final season this summer, bringing an end to one of television’s most celebrated shows, awards-wise, in recent years. The final chapter picks up after Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) steps away from the restaurant business, leaving Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Natalie (Abby Elliott) to keep their struggling restaurant afloat while chasing a coveted Michelin star.

Created by Christopher Storer, the series has won 21 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, acting wins for White, Edebiri, Moss-Bachrach and Liza Colón-Zayas (who plays Tina, the cook), as well as a record-breaking 11 Emmy wins in a single year for a comedy series.

Air date: June 25

Updated: June 26, 2026, 5:30 AM

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