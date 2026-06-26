The Bear season five (Disney+)

The acclaimed kitchen drama returns for its final season this summer, bringing an end to one of television’s most celebrated shows, awards-wise, in recent years. The final chapter picks up after Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) steps away from the restaurant business, leaving Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Natalie (Abby Elliott) to keep their struggling restaurant afloat while chasing a coveted Michelin star.

Created by Christopher Storer, the series has won 21 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, acting wins for White, Edebiri, Moss-Bachrach and Liza Colón-Zayas (who plays Tina, the cook), as well as a record-breaking 11 Emmy wins in a single year for a comedy series.

Air date: June 25