House of the Dragon season three (OSN+)

The teaser for the latest season of HBO’s hit Game of Thrones prequel promises larger-scale dragon battles, political betrayals and the long-awaited escalation of the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons.

House of the Dragon is based on George R R Martin’s book Fire & Blood, and set about 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Returning cast members include Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans. Following the premiere on June 22, episodes will be released weekly.

Air date: June 22