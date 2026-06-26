Avatar: The Last Airbender season two (Netflix)

The next chapter of the live-action fantasy adaptation will follow Aang and the Gaang deeper into the Earth Kingdom as the war against the Fire Nation intensifies. Season two is set to feature the long-awaited introduction of fan-favourite earthbending master Toph Beifong, played by Miya Cech.

New teasers have also offered the first look at Ba Sing Se, the capital of the Earth Kingdom. Returning cast members include Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Elizabeth Yu and Daniel Dae Kim.

Air date: June 25