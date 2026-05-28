One Last Thing: Esports athlete Adel 'Big Bird' Anouche on legacy and pet peeves

Adel “Big Bird” Anouche is a professional fighting games athlete representing the UAE, as well as a standout on the international Street Fighter circuit.

Born in Algeria and raised in Abu Dhabi, he is widely regarded as one of the world’s top competitors, known for his mastery of characters such as Ken and Rashid. He now competes for Japanese esports organisation Reject and is backed by Red Bull.

A leading figure on the region’s fast-growing esports scene, Anouche continues to compete globally while inspiring a new generation of players. We sat down with him for a quick-fire round of questions for One Last Thing.

What is your favourite time of the day and why?

I don’t want to sound unproductive, but I’d say when I sleep. Other than that, when I go to the gym and practise Street Fighter.

What is your favourite restaurant anywhere in the world?

That’s a very difficult question. But if I had to pick one, there’s a restaurant in Dubai called Madfoon Al Sadda.

When was the first time you realised your parents were human?

That’s a very weird question, but I think I understand what you mean. Maybe when I was about 16 or 17. That’s when I started understanding how the world works. Before that, my only concern was school. But once I started travelling, getting involved in fighting games and speaking to older people, my perspective expanded earlier than expected. That’s when I realised my parents were human.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

I haven’t really decided yet. But within the fighting game community or esports, I would want to be remembered in a good way. I’d like to leave a good story or legacy, something the next generation can look up to.

Do you have any hidden talents?

No, I don’t think so.

Your favourite book?

I don’t read books.

What type of music can’t you stand?

This might sound a bit harsh, but Egyptian music.

What puts you in a bad mood?

I feel like I’m the kind of person who doesn’t tolerate stupidity. I hate it when people act stupid just for the sake of it.

What can you not live without?

My mum.

Born in Algeria but representing the UAE, Adel 'Big Bird' Anouche is a star on the Street Fighter scene, known for his Ken and Rashid play. Victor Besa / The National Info

Dream dinner guests?

That’s very difficult. I don’t really look at celebrities like that. Why would I want to have dinner with a random person? But if I had to answer, I’d say Cristiano Ronaldo. Speaking to him would probably be very helpful.

Sitting on the sofa or out with friends?

Before I would say going out with friends, but recently, I feel like I’m starting to enjoy my time alone more. So now, sitting on the sofa.

What smell takes you straight back to childhood?

The smell of a new CD. When I open the case and smell it, that takes me straight back to childhood.

What food takes you back to childhood?

Probably Hardee’s.

Which city do you love but would hate to live in?

Tokyo.

Can you play a musical instrument?

No. Unless you count an arcade stick as a musical instrument.

Have you ever been on a motorcycle?

No.

Any words to live by?

I think the phrase I use most often is “what goes around comes around”.

Biggest pet peeve?

Chewing loudly.

Do you believe in aliens?

I believe there is more out there that we don’t know about.

What is your favourite Arabic word?

I don’t have one.

The most niche thing you watch on YouTube?

I think fighting games are considered somewhat niche.

How do you take your tea?

I’m not a tea person.

What makes you cry?

The last time I teared up was when I got sixth at Evo [game tournament]. So I would say heartbreaks.

What do social algorithms think you’re interested in?

Gym videos, sometimes politics, depending on what’s happening in the world, as well as fighting games.

TikTok or Instagram?

I like both, but if I want to doomscroll, TikTok. Instagram feels very behind. Whatever I watch on TikTok, I end up seeing a week later on Instagram.

What about you would surprise people?

I’m not sure, I’d need more time to think about that.

What was the last thing you did for the first time?

Probably eating octopus in Tokyo last year. I’m not a big fan of seafood, but I tried it just to see what it was like.