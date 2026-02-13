TN MAGAZINE

The Night Agent season three (Netflix)

Details of the plot and Sutherland’s next assignment are still under wraps

By David Tusing

13 February, 2026

One of Netflix’s most-watched shows returns with another action-packed season, centred on Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), an FBI agent working at the White House as a Night Action telephone operator handling high-stakes, off-the-books national security threats.

The teaser for season three shows him entering a packed football stadium and spotting his target, played by Suraj Sharma, who starred in the 2012 Oscar-winning film Life of Pi.

Known for its binge-worthy plot and satisfying action sequences, the new season of The Night Agent promises another non-stop series where danger is everywhere and trust is in short supply.

Air date: February 19

