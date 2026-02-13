The Cult Behind The Killer: The Andrea Yates Story (OSN+)

In March 2002, Andrea Yates, a mum from a Houston suburb in Texas, was found guilty of drowning her five children – between the ages of six months and seven years – in the family bathtub a year earlier.

This chilling three-part documentary looks beyond the crime itself, examining the wider forces that shaped the tragedy and the role played by extreme religious beliefs. It also explores Yates’s struggles with severe postpartum depression and schizophrenia, raising questions about faith, mental illness and systemic failure.

Air date: February 19