O'Romeo (Cinemas)

Timed for Valentine’s Day, this “revenge romance” drama by acclaimed Indian filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and starring Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor – is inspired by true events.

While little is known of the plot, the story “explores passion, pain and the irreversible consequences of love denied”, according to producers.

Tripti Dimri stars opposite Kapoor, as part of an ensemble cast that also includes Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, Aruna Irani, Vikrant Massey and Tamannaah Bhatia in a special appearance.

Air date: February 13